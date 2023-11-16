Sergei Bobrovsky Brings Back ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Mask

Since his days playing in Columbus, Sergei Bobrovsky has worn a lavender version of his normal mask in November to support the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

Although the NHL previously banned players from adding anything specially-themed to their jerseys, sticks or helmets — in one case, a supportive Cancer ribbon — Bobrovsky brought his special mask out for the first time when the Panthers visited the Capitals on Nov. 8.

It may not officially adhere to the rules, but it will hopefully do some good.

Of course, with the NHL reversing course and allowing players to add Pride tape to their sticks after initially banning it, perhaps this mask — and the one Philipp Grubauer wears in Seattle — is good to go.

As it should be.

Regardless, as Bobrovsky does every year, once November is up he donates the mask to the Panthers who auction it off for charity.

In years past, he has met up with the winner of the auction and autographed it for them in person.

“Yeah, this one is going to charity just like the other ones,” Bobrovsky said before his team left for its west coast trip.

The Hockey Fights Cancer mask is a copy of the normal one Bobrovsky wears at the start of the season — only it is painted in lavender.

Designed by David Gunnarsson of DaveArt, Bobrovsky’s design is called Brick By Brick as the mask is painted to look like a brick wall.

On one side of this year’s model is the Florida shield; the palm tree/hockey stick logo adorns the other side.

The leaping cap logo is on the front of the mask.

Instead of painting the Hockey Fights Cancer logo on the front of the mask as it has been in the past, it is now located on the back.

After getting the night off Tuesday in San Jose, Bobrovsky is expected to be back in net tonight when the Panthers visit Los Angeles.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ LOS ANGELES KINGS