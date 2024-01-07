Connect with us

Sergei Bobrovsky Enjoys Playing Key Role for the Florida Panthers

Published

4 hours ago

on

Bobrovsky panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky gets a congratulatory hug from captain Sasha Barkov following the Florida Panthers win over the New York Rangers last Friday night in Sunrise. // Photo by Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

FORT LAUDERDALE — You do not see Sergei Bobrovsky smile much when he is on the ice for the Florida Panthers.

In postgame interviews, the star goalie sometimes offers a shy grin, but he plays it pretty seriously there as well.

There are moments, however, if you are around the Panthers enough, where you will see Bobrovsky loosen up. 

It comes after victories, sure, but in practices and off the ice. 

Although Bobrovsky speaks of himself infrequently, his numbers speak for him. 

So do his teammates. 

They love having Sergei Bobrovsky as their goaltender.

And he loves being their goalie.

“I really do enjoy the opportunity I have, to be the goalie for this team and being a part of this group here,” Bobrovsky told Florida Hockey Now on New Year’s Day.

“I am happy to come here every day.

