FHN Today: Sir Sid, Penguins Drop Florida Panthers Again

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Penguins did it to the Florida Panthers once again on Thursday night.

Perhaps this is the revenge of Tom Barrasso and the 1996 Eastern Conference finals.

Sidney Crosby helped lead the Penguins to yet another win over the Panthers, recording his 60th point with two assists in his 45th game against Florida.

Pittsburgh beat the Panthers 4-2 at FLA Live Arena, extending its winning streak to seven games.

Against the Panthers, the Penguins have now gone 14-4-4 since 2014 with points in 18 of the past 22 meetings.

That is pretty good.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead into the second period on Thursday night but a couple goals in the second was all the Penguins would need.

Pittsburgh scored twice on their power play and also a shorty from Kris Letang as they beat the Panthers again.

Last year, Florida won its season-opener against Pittsburgh but lost twice up in western Pennsylvania.

— Florida was without Matthew Tkachuk on Thursday as the team’s leading scorer was out with whatever it is the team is going through right now.

It’s a non-Covid illness, we have been told that. But it continues to roll through the Panthers’ room.

— The Panthers knew this one was not going to be easy.

