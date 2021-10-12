NHL
National Hockey Now Predictions: Playoffs, Stanley Cup, Awards
Who will win the 2022 Stanley Cup?
Can the Tampa Bay Lightning three-peat? Can Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers finally make some noise in the playoffs? Could the Toronto Maple Leafs actually make it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2004? Can the Florida Panthers dethrone the Bolts in the Atlantic?
Will McDavid clean house on the awards again or will Nathan MacKinnon finally become the new MVP of the NHL and win the Hart Trophy? Will Marc-Andre Fleury make the Vegas Golden Knights regret their botched handling of his trade to the Chicago BlackHawks and win a second-straight Vezina Trophy? What rookie will dazzle the NHL like Kirill Kaprizov did last season and win the Calder Trophy?
It’s that time of year again; that time when we all really have no clue but try and peek into the crystal ball and sound smart with our NHL regular season, Stanley Cup, and awards predictions. Here are some stabs at what may happen this season from the National Hockey Now panel:
Jimmy Murphy, Boston Hockey Now
Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|Metropolitan Division
|Wild cards
|A1. Florida Panthers
|M1. New York Rangers
|W1. Boston Bruins
|A2. Toronto Maple Leafs
|M2. New York Islanders
|W2. Ottawa Senators
|A3. Tampa Bay Lightning
|M3. Philadelphia Flyers
Western Conference
|Central Division
|Pacific Division
|Wild cards
|C1. Minnesota Wild
|P1. Edmonton Oilers
|W1. Chicago Blackhawks
|C2. Colorado Avalanche
|P2. Calgary Flames
|W2. Vegas Golden Knights
|C3. Winnipeg Jets
|P3. Vancouver Canucks
President’s Trophy
New York Rangers
Stanley Cup
Colorado Avalanche over Toronto Maple Leafs
Awards
|Hart
|Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
|Vezina
|Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
|Art Ross
|Connor McDavid, Oilers
|Rocket Richard
|Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
|Norris
|Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks
|Calder
|Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers
|Selke
|Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings
|Jack Adams
|Gerard Gallant, New York Rangers
Dan Kingerski, Pittsburgh Hockey Now
Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|Metropolitan Division
|Wild cards
|A1. Toronto Maple Leafs
|M1. Washington Capitals
|W1. New York Islanders
|A2. Florida Panthers
|M2. Carolina Hurricanes
|W2. Pittsburgh Penguins
|A3. Tampa Bay Lightning
|M3. Philadelphia Flyers
Western Conference
|Central Division
|Pacific Division
|Wild cards
|C1. Colorado Avalanche
|P1. Vegas Golden Knights
|W1. Chicago Blackhawks
|C2. Winnipeg Jets
|P2. Calgary Flames
|W2. Vancouver Canucks
|C3. Minnesota Wild
|P3. Edmonton Oilers
President’s Trophy
Colorado Avalanche
Stanley Cup
New York Islanders
Awards
|Hart
|Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche
|Vezina
|Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks
|Art Ross
|Connor McDavid, Oilers
|Rocket Richard
|Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
|Norris
|Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
|Calder
|Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers
|Selke
|Sidney Crosby, PIttsburgh Penguins
|Jack Adams
|Gerard Gallant, New York Rangers
Christian Arnold, NYI Hockey Now
Eastern Conference
|
Atlantic Division
|
Metropolitan Division
|
Wild cards
|
A1. Tampa Bay Lightning
|
M1. Carolina Hurricanes
|
W1. Boston Bruins
|
A2. Florida Panthers
|
M2. New York Islanders
|
W2. Pittsburgh Penguins
|
A3. Toronto Maple Leafs
|
M3. Washington Capitals
|
Western Conference
|
Central Division
|
Pacific Division
|
Wild cards
|
C1. Colorado Avalanche
|
P1. Vegas Golden Knights
|
W1. Vancouver Canucks
|
C2. Minnesota Wild
|
P2. Calgary Flames
|
W2. Dallas Stars
|
C3. Winnipeg Jets
|
P3. Edmonton Oilers
|
President’s Trophy
Colorado Avalanche
Stanley Cup
New York Islanders
Awards
|
Hart
|
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
|
Vezina
|
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
|
Art Ross
|
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
|
Rocket Richard
|
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
|
Norris
|
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
|
Calder
|
Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens
|
Selke
|
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
|
Jack Adams
|
Barry Trotz, New York Islanders
George Richards, Florida Hockey Now
Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|Metropolitan Division
|Wild cards
|A1. Florida Panthers
|M1. Carolina Hurricnes
|W1. Boston Bruins
|A2. Tampa Bay Lightning
|M2. New York Islanders
|W2. Philadelphia Flyers
|A3. Toronto Maple Leafs
|M3. Washington Capitals
Western Conference
|Central Division
|Pacific Division
|Wild cards
|C1. Colorado Avalanche
|P1. Vegas Golden Knights
|W1. Winnipeg Jets
|C2. Dallas Stars
|P2. Edmonton Oilers
|W2. St. Louis Blues
|C3. Minnesota Wild
|P3. Vancouver Canucks
President’s Trophy
Colorado Avalanche
Stanley Cup
Vegas Golden Knights over New York Islanders
Awards
Hart
Connor McDavid, Edmonton
Vezina
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay
Art Ross
Connor McDavid, Oilers
Rocket Richard
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Norris
Aaron Ekblad, Florida
Calder
Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens
Selke
Sasha Barkov, Florida Panthers
Jack Adams
Joel Quenneville, Florida Panthers
