National Hockey Now Predictions: Playoffs, Stanley Cup, Awards

Who will win the 2022 Stanley Cup?

Can the Tampa Bay Lightning three-peat? Can Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers finally make some noise in the playoffs? Could the Toronto Maple Leafs actually make it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2004? Can the Florida Panthers dethrone the Bolts in the Atlantic?

Will McDavid clean house on the awards again or will Nathan MacKinnon finally become the new MVP of the NHL and win the Hart Trophy? Will Marc-Andre Fleury make the Vegas Golden Knights regret their botched handling of his trade to the Chicago BlackHawks and win a second-straight Vezina Trophy? What rookie will dazzle the NHL like Kirill Kaprizov did last season and win the Calder Trophy?

It’s that time of year again; that time when we all really have no clue but try and peek into the crystal ball and sound smart with our NHL regular season, Stanley Cup, and awards predictions. Here are some stabs at what may happen this season from the National Hockey Now panel:

Jimmy Murphy, Boston Hockey Now

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division Metropolitan Division Wild cards A1. Florida Panthers M1. New York Rangers W1. Boston Bruins A2. Toronto Maple Leafs M2. New York Islanders W2. Ottawa Senators A3. Tampa Bay Lightning M3. Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

Central Division Pacific Division Wild cards C1. Minnesota Wild P1. Edmonton Oilers W1. Chicago Blackhawks C2. Colorado Avalanche P2. Calgary Flames W2. Vegas Golden Knights C3. Winnipeg Jets P3. Vancouver Canucks

President’s Trophy

New York Rangers

Stanley Cup

Colorado Avalanche over Toronto Maple Leafs

Awards

Hart Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers Vezina Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers Art Ross Connor McDavid, Oilers Rocket Richard Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs Norris Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks Calder Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers Selke Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings Jack Adams Gerard Gallant, New York Rangers

Dan Kingerski, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division Metropolitan Division Wild cards A1. Toronto Maple Leafs M1. Washington Capitals W1. New York Islanders A2. Florida Panthers M2. Carolina Hurricanes W2. Pittsburgh Penguins A3. Tampa Bay Lightning M3. Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

Central Division Pacific Division Wild cards C1. Colorado Avalanche P1. Vegas Golden Knights W1. Chicago Blackhawks C2. Winnipeg Jets P2. Calgary Flames W2. Vancouver Canucks C3. Minnesota Wild P3. Edmonton Oilers

President’s Trophy

Colorado Avalanche

Stanley Cup

New York Islanders

Awards

Hart Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche Vezina Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks Art Ross Connor McDavid, Oilers Rocket Richard Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals Norris Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche Calder Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers Selke Sidney Crosby, PIttsburgh Penguins Jack Adams Gerard Gallant, New York Rangers

Christian Arnold, NYI Hockey Now

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division Metropolitan Division Wild cards A1. Tampa Bay Lightning M1. Carolina Hurricanes W1. Boston Bruins A2. Florida Panthers M2. New York Islanders W2. Pittsburgh Penguins A3. Toronto Maple Leafs M3. Washington Capitals



Western Conference

Central Division Pacific Division Wild cards C1. Colorado Avalanche P1. Vegas Golden Knights W1. Vancouver Canucks C2. Minnesota Wild P2. Calgary Flames W2. Dallas Stars C3. Winnipeg Jets P3. Edmonton Oilers

President’s Trophy

Colorado Avalanche

Stanley Cup

New York Islanders

Awards

Hart Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Vezina Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning Art Ross Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Rocket Richard Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs Norris Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche Calder Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens Selke Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights Jack Adams Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

George Richards, Florida Hockey Now

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division Metropolitan Division Wild cards A1. Florida Panthers M1. Carolina Hurricnes W1. Boston Bruins A2. Tampa Bay Lightning M2. New York Islanders W2. Philadelphia Flyers A3. Toronto Maple Leafs M3. Washington Capitals

Western Conference

Central Division Pacific Division Wild cards C1. Colorado Avalanche P1. Vegas Golden Knights W1. Winnipeg Jets C2. Dallas Stars P2. Edmonton Oilers W2. St. Louis Blues C3. Minnesota Wild P3. Vancouver Canucks

President’s Trophy

Colorado Avalanche

Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights over New York Islanders

Awards

Hart

Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Vezina

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

Art Ross

Connor McDavid, Oilers

Rocket Richard

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Norris

Aaron Ekblad, Florida

Calder

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Selke

Sasha Barkov, Florida Panthers

Jack Adams

Joel Quenneville, Florida Panthers