National Hockey Now Predictions: Playoffs, Stanley Cup, Awards

Published

6 hours ago

on

Stanley Cup

Who will win the 2022 Stanley Cup?

Can the Tampa Bay Lightning three-peat? Can Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers finally make some noise in the playoffs? Could the Toronto Maple Leafs actually make it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2004? Can the Florida Panthers dethrone the Bolts in the Atlantic?

Will McDavid clean house on the awards again or will Nathan MacKinnon finally become the new MVP of the NHL and win the Hart Trophy? Will Marc-Andre Fleury make the Vegas Golden Knights regret their botched handling of his trade to the Chicago BlackHawks and win a second-straight Vezina Trophy? What rookie will dazzle the NHL like Kirill Kaprizov did last season and win the Calder Trophy?

It’s that time of year again; that time when we all really have no clue but try and peek into the crystal ball and sound smart with our NHL regular season, Stanley Cup, and awards predictions. Here are some stabs at what may happen this season from the National Hockey Now panel:

 

Jimmy Murphy, Boston Hockey Now

 

Eastern Conference

 

Atlantic Division Metropolitan Division Wild cards
A1. Florida Panthers M1. New York Rangers W1. Boston Bruins
A2. Toronto Maple Leafs M2. New York Islanders W2. Ottawa Senators
A3. Tampa Bay Lightning  M3. Philadelphia Flyers   

Western Conference

 

Central Division Pacific Division Wild cards
C1. Minnesota Wild P1. Edmonton Oilers W1. Chicago Blackhawks
C2. Colorado Avalanche P2. Calgary Flames  W2. Vegas Golden Knights
C3. Winnipeg Jets P3. Vancouver Canucks  

President’s Trophy

New York Rangers

Stanley Cup

Colorado Avalanche over Toronto Maple Leafs

Awards

 

Hart Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
Vezina Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Art Ross Connor McDavid, Oilers
Rocket Richard Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Norris Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks
Calder Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers
Selke Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings
Jack Adams Gerard Gallant, New York Rangers

Dan Kingerski, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Eastern Conference

 

Atlantic Division Metropolitan Division Wild cards
A1. Toronto Maple Leafs M1. Washington Capitals W1. New York Islanders
A2. Florida Panthers M2. Carolina Hurricanes W2. Pittsburgh Penguins
A3. Tampa Bay Lightning  M3. Philadelphia Flyers  

Western Conference

 

Central Division Pacific Division Wild cards
C1. Colorado Avalanche P1. Vegas Golden Knights W1. Chicago Blackhawks
C2. Winnipeg Jets P2. Calgary Flames  W2. Vancouver Canucks
C3. Minnesota Wild P3. Edmonton Oilers  

President’s Trophy

Colorado Avalanche

Stanley Cup

New York Islanders

Awards

 

Hart Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche
Vezina Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks
Art Ross Connor McDavid, Oilers
Rocket Richard Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Norris Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Calder Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers
Selke Sidney Crosby, PIttsburgh Penguins
Jack Adams Gerard Gallant, New York Rangers

 

Christian Arnold, NYI Hockey Now

Eastern Conference

 

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Wild cards

A1. Tampa Bay Lightning

M1. Carolina Hurricanes

W1. Boston Bruins

A2. Florida Panthers

M2. New York Islanders

W2. Pittsburgh Penguins

A3. Toronto Maple Leafs

M3. Washington Capitals


Western Conference

 

Central Division

Pacific Division

Wild cards

C1. Colorado Avalanche

P1. Vegas Golden Knights

W1. Vancouver Canucks

C2. Minnesota Wild

P2. Calgary Flames

W2. Dallas Stars

C3. Winnipeg Jets

P3. Edmonton Oilers

President’s Trophy

Colorado Avalanche

Stanley Cup

New York Islanders

Awards

Hart

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Vezina

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Art Ross

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Rocket Richard

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Norris

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Calder

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Selke

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Adams

Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

 

George Richards, Florida Hockey Now

 

Eastern Conference

 

 

Atlantic Division Metropolitan Division Wild cards
A1. Florida Panthers M1. Carolina Hurricnes W1. Boston Bruins
A2. Tampa Bay Lightning M2. New York Islanders W2. Philadelphia Flyers
A3. Toronto Maple Leafs  M3. Washington Capitals   

Western Conference

 

 

Central Division Pacific Division Wild cards
C1. Colorado Avalanche P1. Vegas Golden Knights W1. Winnipeg Jets
C2. Dallas Stars P2. Edmonton Oilers W2. St. Louis Blues
C3. Minnesota Wild P3. Vancouver Canucks  

 

President’s Trophy

Colorado Avalanche

Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights over New York Islanders

Awards

Hart

Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Vezina

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

Art Ross

Connor McDavid, Oilers

Rocket Richard

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Norris

Aaron Ekblad, Florida

Calder

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Selke

Sasha Barkov, Florida Panthers

Jack Adams

Joel Quenneville, Florida Panthers

 

