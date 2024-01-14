Streak, Complete: New Jersey Devils 4, Florida Panthers 1

SUNRISE — It has been quite some time since the Florida Panthers lost a game, but Saturday night, the New Jersey Devils figured them out.

For the first time since Dec. 21, the Panthers are in the loss column as New Jersey built to a 3-goal lead and held on a for 4-1 win.

The nine-game winning streak ends up third-longest in franchise history behind 13 (2021-22) and 12 (2015-16).

On Saturday, the Panthers trailed 3-0 as the Devils scored twice in the first — Alexander Holtz’s shot went off the stick of Dmitry Kulikov — before getting a goal from one-time Florida center Erik Haula early in the second.

Sam Reinhart got his 31st off a pretty pass from Matthew Tkachuk on the power play in the final minute of the second but that was as close as they got.

The Panthers threw everything they had at Nico Daws, but the 23-year-old German netminder was unflappable and ended with 36 saves.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Devils 1, Panthers 0 (3:50, 1st): As Chris Tierney screened Sergei Bobrovsky down low, Alexander Holtz’s spin-0-rama to the net hit off the stick of Dmitry Kulikov and got through.

As screened down low, spin-0-rama to the net hit off the stick of and got through. Devils 2, Panthers 0 (14:45, 1st): Jesper Bratt drove in and appeared to lose the puck but with Bobrovsky run into by a Devils player, Jersey pads its lead.

drove in and appeared to lose the puck but with Bobrovsky run into by a Devils player, Jersey pads its lead. Devils 3, Panthers 0 (3:51, 2nd): Erik Haula takes a drop pass from Nico Hischier and goes 5-hole from the right circle.

takes a drop pass from and goes 5-hole from the right circle. Devils 3, Panthers 1 (19:27, 2nd PP): Sam Reinhart gets No. 31 off a terrific backhanded pass from Matthew Tkachuk to get Florida on the board.

gets No. 31 off a terrific backhanded pass from to get Florida on the board. Devils 4, Panthers 1 (19:41, 3rd EN): John Marino ices it for the Devils.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Nico Daws, New Jersey

2. Erik Haula, New Jersey

3. Sam Reinhart, Florida

