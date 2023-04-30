Sunday Funday: Game 7 for Panthers & Bruins as Heat/Knicks Kick Off

It is a big day for South Florida sports fans: Not only are the Miami Heat opening up its playoff series with the Knicks, but we have a Game 7 in Boston as the Panthers visit the Bruins.

Thankfully these games are not competing against each other as is too often the case.

The Heat kick off at Madison Square Garden today at 1 on ABC; the Panthers are at the other Garden on TNT and Bally Sports at 6:30.

Game on.

A lot is going on locally, but around the NHL, things are popping.

Not only do we have a Game 7 in Boston, but the winner will get the Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s right, the Leafs finally won a first-round series.

And, the Lightning are done.

For the first time since 2019, we will have a Stanley Cup Final without the Bolts.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

— Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk may have garnered the headlines after the Panthers won Game 6 on Friday night, it was some unsung heroes who helped get it done. We introduce you to them.

— The Panthers do not have a lot of experience in Game 7s. Will it matter?

— While the Panthers don’t have much history in Game 7s, the Boston Bruins have not been very good in them since 2011. Check out Boston Hockey Now for all your Bs info.

— The Panthers are sticking with Sergei Bobrovsky in net. Do the Bruins make a change?

— Eetu Luostarinen is turning into a star right before our eyes.

— Matthew Tkachuk, the Panthers’ favorite gamer, had a big night in the Florida’s Game 6 win against the Bruins.

— Sasha Barkov told FHN he was ready for Game 6 and, well, he was.

— Ryan Lomberg has a hand injury and is out indefinitely.

— The Charlotte Checkers are in big trouble in their second-round playoff series. Hershey is up 2-0 with the next three games of the series in the home of the chocolate bar.

NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally got over the first-round hump by beating the Lightning in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Are the Leafs a dangerous team moving forward? They think so.

— If the Boston Bruins are going to take out the Panthers tonight, some things are going to have to change.

— The Los Angeles Kings see their season come to a close with a Game 6 loss to the Oilers.

— The Vegas Golden Knights will not have as easy time with Edmonton as they did in Round 1 against Winnipeg.

— The New York Rangers force a Game 7 as they snap their losing streak against the Devils.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1

BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)