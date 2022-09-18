Tag Bertuzzi Looks to Make His Name with the Florida Panthers

CORAL SPRINGS — Tag Bertuzzi is a little fuzzy on the details of his brief time living in South Florida when his father Todd played for the Florida Panthers.

It is completely understandable.

For one, Tag Bertuzzi was only 5-years-old.

Secondly, the Bertuzzi family were here just a short time.

“Seven games,” Tag Bertuzzi said with a laugh. “I was really young, so I don’t remember much. I remember the city we lived in, but that’s it. It wasn’t a long stint because of my dad’s injury.”

He hopes to stick around a little while longer.

Now 21, Tag Bertuzzi is trying to make his own name with the Florida Panthers. He is currently participating in the team’s prospect tournament team in Raleigh and will attend training camp next week with an eye on earning a place on the AHL Charlotte Checkers.

“I’m a free agent now, so I’m looking for a job,” he said. “I’m looking to compete and hoping to take a spot in Charlotte for this season.”