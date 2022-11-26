Connect with us

Takeaways from the Florida Panthers First Quarter of the Season

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the San Jose Sharks during a shootout on Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Florida Panthers have been a mixed bag through the first quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season.

They currently sit 10-8-2 and are three points outside of a playoff spot going into Saturday’s game against the visiting St. Louis Blues.

Over the last 20 years, 80 percent of teams in a playoff spot through the first quarter of a season eventually made the playoffs.

The Panthers are not worried about that.

After all, Florida leads the league in shots per game (40.4) and are second in scoring chances (780) but have not had the finishing touch it would like overall.

“We don’t feel that our record is indicative of the game that we have played,” first-year coach Paul Maurice said.

