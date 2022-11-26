Takeaways from the Florida Panthers First Quarter of the Season

The Florida Panthers have been a mixed bag through the first quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season.

They currently sit 10-8-2 and are three points outside of a playoff spot going into Saturday’s game against the visiting St. Louis Blues.

Over the last 20 years, 80 percent of teams in a playoff spot through the first quarter of a season eventually made the playoffs.

The Panthers are not worried about that.

After all, Florida leads the league in shots per game (40.4) and are second in scoring chances (780) but have not had the finishing touch it would like overall.

“We don’t feel that our record is indicative of the game that we have played,” first-year coach Paul Maurice said.

