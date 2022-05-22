WATCH: Solemn Florida Panthers Postgame w/ Huby, Reino & Bruno

TAMPA — The Florida Panthers who were summoned to meet the media on Sunday afternoon were not a jovial bunch.

Of course they weren’t.

The Panthers find themselves on the brink of elimination — and a sweep, too — after losing Game 3 of their second-round series to the host Tampa Bay Lightning.

The final was 5-1 but it was much closer than that; a pair of empty net goals padded things for the Lightning.

But those two empty net goals in the final minutes were almost as many as the high-scoring Panthers have scored the entire series.

Things are getting dire, folks.

In the postgame, we spoke to Andrew Brunette as well as Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Reinhart.

Check out what they had to say below.

I also did the Panthers Postgame with Colby from the media room; check that out as well. We talk about what the Panthers may look like on Monday as they try to avoid the indignity of a sweep.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TBL leads 3-0)

Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

TV/Streaming: TNT

TNT Postgame: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

