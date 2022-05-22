Panthers Playoff GameDay
WATCH: Solemn Florida Panthers Postgame w/ Huby, Reino & Bruno
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
TAMPA — The Florida Panthers who were summoned to meet the media on Sunday afternoon were not a jovial bunch.
Of course they weren’t.
The Panthers find themselves on the brink of elimination — and a sweep, too — after losing Game 3 of their second-round series to the host Tampa Bay Lightning.
The final was 5-1 but it was much closer than that; a pair of empty net goals padded things for the Lightning.
But those two empty net goals in the final minutes were almost as many as the high-scoring Panthers have scored the entire series.
Get rid of the ads — Sign in to avoid the pop-ups!
To get an account, subscribe HERE
Things are getting dire, folks.
In the postgame, we spoke to Andrew Brunette as well as Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Reinhart.
Check out what they had to say below.
I also did the Panthers Postgame with Colby from the media room; check that out as well. We talk about what the Panthers may look like on Monday as they try to avoid the indignity of a sweep.
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TBL leads 3-0)
- Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- TV/Streaming: TNT
- Postgame: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING
- Regular season series — Tied 2-2: Florida 4, @Lightning 1 (Oct. 19); @Lightning 3, Florida 2 OT (Nov. 13); @Florida 9, Lightning 3 (Dec 30); Tampa Bay 8, @Florida 4 (April 24).
- All-time regular season series: Panthers lead 73-49-18, 10 ties
- Playoff history: Second meeting; Tampa Bay d. Florida 4-2 in R1, 2021
- Round 1: Florida d. Washington 4-2; Tampa Bay d. Toronto 4-3
- Full schedule — Game 1: Tampa Bay 4, @Florida 1; Game 2: Tampa Bay 2, @Florida 1; Game 3: @Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1; Game 4: Florida at Tampa Bay, Monday, 7 (TNT); Game 5*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Wednesday, May 25 (Time, TV TBA); Game 6*: Florida at Tampa Bay Lightning, Friday, May 27 (Time, TV TBA); Game 7*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Sunday, May 29 (Time, TV TBA). (*) — If necessary.
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+