The Florida Panthers Mailbag: Knight, Ekblad, Jerseys & Arena Plans

Well, thanks to the deep playoff run by the Florida Panthers, this has been perhaps the shortest offseason in franchise history.

That does not mean it has not been busy.

The Florida Panthers have made a number of changes to their roster either through free agency or trades and could be without a couple key members of their team when training camp opens in about six weeks.

We know you all had questions about the Panthers as we head into the dead zone — we call it ‘August’ here in the biz — and, as always, you did not disappoint.

We have a very excellent Mailbag this time around with questions about the likes of Spencer Knight, Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour — not to mention about potential jerseys for the 30th anniversary season, how the team did financially during the run to the Stanley Cup Final and if there are any talks about replacing the Sunrise arena as it enters its 25th anniversary season.

So, without further ado, the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag is open:

Can we expect the Florida Panthers to release a special 30th anniversary jersey? — @BrettRocker95