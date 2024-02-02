Time for the FHN Florida Panthers All-Star Mailbag!

With the Florida Panthers off for the next couple of days, now is the perfect time to open up the FHN Mailbag — All-Star Edition!

We know you, our loyal readers, have plenty of questions about the Panthers as we are now entrenched in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

I mean, it has been a minute since we opened up the Florida Panthers Mailbag — it was before Thanksgiving!

Here are some questions you may have:

What’s going on with Sam Reinhart?

Have you tried the new ‘Panthers Sub’ at Publix?

How is the bottom-6 going to look when the season resumes next week?

What is it like sitting next to Colby D. Guy in the press box every game?

Regardless, whatever you want to ask — go ahead and ask.

As always, questions can be left in the comment section right here; they can also be left on Twitter using the #AskGR hashtag.

I will cull all the responses, answer them and publish the results on Sunday morning.

So, that means all questions need to be in by Saturday at 4 p.m. so I can watch the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Anything else going on this weekend?

Did not think so.

Anyway, get those questions in as hockey will be back soon.

The Panthers will be back on the ice Sunday for practice and then play host to the Flyers on Tuesday night.

Stay strong!

ON DECK

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS