#AskGR Mailbag
Time for the FHN Florida Panthers All-Star Mailbag!
With the Florida Panthers off for the next couple of days, now is the perfect time to open up the FHN Mailbag — All-Star Edition!
We know you, our loyal readers, have plenty of questions about the Panthers as we are now entrenched in the second half of the 2023-24 season.
I mean, it has been a minute since we opened up the Florida Panthers Mailbag — it was before Thanksgiving!
Here are some questions you may have:
What’s going on with Sam Reinhart?
Have you tried the new ‘Panthers Sub’ at Publix?
How is the bottom-6 going to look when the season resumes next week?
What is it like sitting next to Colby D. Guy in the press box every game?
Regardless, whatever you want to ask — go ahead and ask.
As always, questions can be left in the comment section right here; they can also be left on Twitter using the #AskGR hashtag.
I will cull all the responses, answer them and publish the results on Sunday morning.
So, that means all questions need to be in by Saturday at 4 p.m. so I can watch the NFL Pro Bowl Games.
Anything else going on this weekend?
Did not think so.
Anyway, get those questions in as hockey will be back soon.
The Panthers will be back on the ice Sunday for practice and then play host to the Flyers on Tuesday night.
Stay strong!
ON DECK
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series — At Florida: Feb. 6; March 7. At Philadelphia: March 24.
- Last season: Philadelphia won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Philadelphia leads 57-37-6, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Feb. 8 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.
With Reinhart, Forsling and Montour being free agents, do you think one or more gets traded if the cost will be too high to retain?
I can’t see them trading any of those three right now as we are legitimate Cup contenders.
There are a ton of expiring contracts coming up. Lundell and Lomberg among others are also expiring next year. Only Mikkola and Ekblad are signed past next year on D, with Ekblad expiring in ’24-’25. Bennett and Verhage’s contracts also expire after the 2024-25 season. It will be interesting to see whom they can retain within cap constraints, but let’s hope they can keep the core.
Amazon bought a stake in Ballys, and I believe will carry the local market Ballys games on Prime for an extra fee this year across all sports it carries. Is this correct and or do you have any insight if it will continue beyond this year? Will there be an all in one place where I can watch the Cats and get the NHL package without having to keep my archaic Direct TV boxes and subscription?