The future of the Coyotes remaining in Arizona had just about everything riding on a municipal vote on Tuesday which would fund a new arena and entertainment complex in the Tempe area near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and Arizona State University.

The three measures were defeated and the Coyotes appear out of options to remain in the area.

The complex was proposed to be built on almost 50 acres of which is currently a landfill.

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history,’’ team CEO Xavier Gutierrez wrote in a statement released at 11:38 ET.

“The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes. … While we wanted a different outcome, we remain grateful to all those who volunteered their time and talent. What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks.”

In a statement, the NHL wrote it was “terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe. We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options are going forward.”

The Coyotes played this season at a small on-campus arena at ASU which was supposed to be a temporary fix until the team could get its new arena built in Tempe.

With that project over, the Coyotes may become the first NHL team to relocate since the Thrashers moved to Winnipeg in 2011.

Houston, the largest U.S. market without an NHL team, has been floated as a natural landing place for the Coyotes as it would keep them in the Western Conference.

Kansas City has also been rumored to be a potential NHL market over the years and a group in the suburbs of Atlanta announcing their plans for a new NHL arena.

Until last season, the Coyotes had played in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale but years of conflict with the local government there led to the city evicting the team.

Here is a detailed look from longtime Coyotes’ writer Craig Morgan at the proposed arena, what the vote would mean — and the history of the team’s battles to find a home in the desert.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers do not have a good history of playing in Raleigh as the Carolina Hurricanes have made PNC Arena — by any name — a House of Horrors.

There has been a few of memorable moments for the Panthers over the years in Raleigh although all of that is ancient history.

It’s a new beginning on Thursday night.

— The Panthers and Hurricanes now play a similar brand of hockey after Paul Maurice stuck to his word and the team worked through some early season problems. Story publishes at 9:30 a.m.

— Eric Staal said he will find some good places for his teammates to eat, but adds he is over any talk of there being a reunion of sorts in Raleigh when he returns on Wednesday with the Panthers.

— Ryan Lomberg said seeing the Panthers win made it a touch easier being out of the lineup. But he is ready to get back into the lineup. Could it be in Game 1?

— The NHL finally announced the schedules for the conference finals.

— The Panthers went all-in to get Sergei Bobrovsky back in 2019 and after some ups-and-downs, Bobrovsky is delivering at the right time.

— Overtime has been winning time for the Panthers in this postseason as Florida has looked calm, cool and collected as they have gone 4-0 in the extra session — with all of those wins on the road.

— Even the toughest critic has to be happy to see Sasha Barkov and Aaron Ekblad being able to finally be part of a deep playoff run with the Florida Panthers.

— Maurice has deep ties to the Carolina Hurricanes organizationgoing back to his days with the Hartford Whalers. He will see a lot of friends this week, including all the coaches behind the Carolina bench.

— A lot of video is up on the FHN YouTube Channel including Game 5 postgame reaction from Paul Maurice, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matthew Tkachuk, Nick Cousins and Sasha Barkov.

Maurice, Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe spoke on Tuesday and that video is up as well.

To see all the videos, you can click the embedded videos below or head directly to the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

