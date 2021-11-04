Watch: The FHN Morning Skate with Guest Star Chase Priskie

If you haven’t heard by now, South Florida’s own Chase Priskie will make his NHL debut on Thursday night and it will come as the Florida Panthers play host to the Washington Capitals.

Priskie, as you all know, grew up playing hockey down here from Kendall to wherever.

The kid from Pembroke Pines is making it to the big time tonight and it is a big time moment for youth hockey here in the tropics.

Listen, we get this wouldn’t be a big story in Minneapolis or Toronto, but here it’s a pretty good deal.

* — Actually, a local kid making his NHL debut with his hometown team is a big story in Minneapolis, Toronto or anywhere

Anyway, today’s edition of the FHN Morning Skate talks more about Chase and his fantastic story — but there’s more to it.

After watching my preview, listen to Chase talk about it.

And now here is Chase meeting the South Florida media: