Connect with us

Panthers YouTube

Watch: The FHN Morning Skate with Guest Star Chase Priskie

Published

3 hours ago

on

Fhn morning skate priskie

If you haven’t heard by now, South Florida’s own Chase Priskie will make his NHL debut on Thursday night and it will come as the Florida Panthers play host to the Washington Capitals.

Priskie, as you all know, grew up playing hockey down here from Kendall to wherever.

The kid from Pembroke Pines is making it to the big time tonight and it is a big time moment for youth hockey here in the tropics.

Listen, we get this wouldn’t be a big story in Minneapolis or Toronto, but here it’s a pretty good deal.

Get FHN+ today!

* — Actually, a local kid making his NHL debut with his hometown team is a big story in Minneapolis, Toronto or anywhere

Anyway, today’s edition of the FHN Morning Skate talks more about Chase and his fantastic story — but there’s more to it.

After watching my preview, listen to Chase talk about it.

And now here is Chase meeting the South Florida media:

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.