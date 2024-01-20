Florida Panthers
Wild Night in Sunrise: Minnesota 6, Florida Panthers 4
The Panthers and Minnesota Wild played a crazy game on Friday night, one in which Florida allowed a franchise-record five power play goals — yet trailed by just a goal midway through the third after scoring twice within a span of 18 seconds.
This was also a game in which both teams pulled their goalies at the same time — Sergei Bobrovsky left after giving up four goals, Marc-Andre Fleury due to an upper-body injury.
In the end, it was Minnesota getting a late empty-net goal to pull out a 6-4 win, handing the Panthers their fourth straight loss.
Florida went 1-2-2 on this five-game homestand.
Sam Reinhart’s goal-scoring streak ended — although he had an assist to now have a point in nine straight.
Florida got a goal and two assists from Aaron Ekblad, but were down 5-2 early in the third as Minnesota became the first team since the Atlanta Thrashers in 2006 to put up five power play goals on the Panthers in a single game.
But, Anton Lundell and Gus Forsling scored within 18 seconds to make it 5-4 with 11:37 left.
The Panthers had plenty of chances, they just could not find the equalizer.
Florida will try and snap this slide Monday night in Nashville.
GOALS OF THE GAME
- Wild 1, Panthers 0 (2:49, 1st PP): Kirill Kaprizov deflected a shot from Matt Boldy and beat Sergei Bobrovsky to get the Wild going.
- Panthers 1, Wild 1 (0:35, 2nd): Aaron Ekblad gets his second of the season, rifling off a shot from the right circle that Marc-Andre Fleury deflected but could not stop.
- Wild 2, Panthers 1 (3:22, 2nd PP): Ryan Hartman was tripped up by Bobrovsky — and on the ensuing power play, made it 2-1.
- Wild 3, Panthers 1 (7:36, 2nd PP): Joel Eriksson Ek deflected a point shot from Brock Faber as Bobrovsky was screened once again.
- Wild 4, Panthers 1 (10:32, 2nd PP): Mats Zuccarello gets the fourth power play goal of the night, sending Bobrovsky to the bench.
- Wild 4, Panthers 2 (18:27, 2nd): Eetu Luostarinen jumps on a loose puck in a scrum near the net and pulls the Panthers back into the game.
- Wild 5, Panthers 2 (0:41, 3rd PP): Kaprizov got his second of the game, one-timing a pass from Zuccarello past Anthony Stolarz.
- Wild 5, Panthers 3 (8:05, 3rd): Anton Lundell drives to the net and knocks in a pass from Ekblad.
- Wild 5, Panthers 4 (8:23, 3rd): Gus Forsling gets the Panthers right back into the game, scoring from the left side of Filip Gustavsson. Florida got a pair of goals in 18 seconds.
- Wild 6, Panthers 4 (19:42, 3rd EN): Hartman banks one into the empty net and that’s four straight losses.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. Karill Kaprizov, Minnesota
2. Ryan Hartman, Minnesota
3. Mats Zuccarello, Minnesota
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ NASHVILLE PREDATORS
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series — At Nashville: Monday. At Florida: March 21.
- Last Season: Nashville won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 21-14-6, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m.
We can’t win without a healthy Barkov.