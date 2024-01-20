Wild Night in Sunrise: Minnesota 6, Florida Panthers 4

The Panthers and Minnesota Wild played a crazy game on Friday night, one in which Florida allowed a franchise-record five power play goals — yet trailed by just a goal midway through the third after scoring twice within a span of 18 seconds.

This was also a game in which both teams pulled their goalies at the same time — Sergei Bobrovsky left after giving up four goals, Marc-Andre Fleury due to an upper-body injury.

In the end, it was Minnesota getting a late empty-net goal to pull out a 6-4 win, handing the Panthers their fourth straight loss.

Florida went 1-2-2 on this five-game homestand.

Sam Reinhart’s goal-scoring streak ended — although he had an assist to now have a point in nine straight.

Florida got a goal and two assists from Aaron Ekblad, but were down 5-2 early in the third as Minnesota became the first team since the Atlanta Thrashers in 2006 to put up five power play goals on the Panthers in a single game.

But, Anton Lundell and Gus Forsling scored within 18 seconds to make it 5-4 with 11:37 left.

The Panthers had plenty of chances, they just could not find the equalizer.

Florida will try and snap this slide Monday night in Nashville.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Wild 1, Panthers 0 (2:49, 1st PP): Kirill Kaprizov deflected a shot from Matt Boldy and beat Sergei Bobrovsky to get the Wild going.

deflected a shot from and beat to get the Wild going. Panthers 1, Wild 1 (0:35, 2nd): Aaron Ekblad gets his second of the season, rifling off a shot from the right circle that Marc-Andre Fleury deflected but could not stop.

gets his second of the season, rifling off a shot from the right circle that deflected but could not stop. Wild 2, Panthers 1 (3:22, 2nd PP): Ryan Hartman was tripped up by Bobrovsky — and on the ensuing power play, made it 2-1.

was tripped up by Bobrovsky — and on the ensuing power play, made it 2-1. Wild 3, Panthers 1 (7:36, 2nd PP): Joel Eriksson Ek deflected a point shot from Brock Faber as Bobrovsky was screened once again.

deflected a point shot from as Bobrovsky was screened once again. Wild 4, Panthers 1 (10:32, 2nd PP): Mats Zuccarello gets the fourth power play goal of the night, sending Bobrovsky to the bench.

gets the fourth power play goal of the night, sending Bobrovsky to the bench. Wild 4, Panthers 2 (18:27, 2nd): Eetu Luostarinen jumps on a loose puck in a scrum near the net and pulls the Panthers back into the game.

jumps on a loose puck in a scrum near the net and pulls the Panthers back into the game. Wild 5, Panthers 2 (0:41, 3rd PP): Kaprizov got his second of the game, one-timing a pass from Zuccarello past Anthony Stolarz .

Kaprizov got his second of the game, one-timing a pass from Zuccarello past . Wild 5, Panthers 3 (8:05, 3rd): Anton Lundell drives to the net and knocks in a pass from Ekblad.

drives to the net and knocks in a pass from Ekblad. Wild 5, Panthers 4 (8:23, 3rd): Gus Forsling gets the Panthers right back into the game, scoring from the left side of Filip Gustavsson . Florida got a pair of goals in 18 seconds.

gets the Panthers right back into the game, scoring from the left side of . Florida got a pair of goals in 18 seconds. Wild 6, Panthers 4 (19:42, 3rd EN): Hartman banks one into the empty net and that’s four straight losses.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Karill Kaprizov, Minnesota

2. Ryan Hartman, Minnesota

3. Mats Zuccarello, Minnesota

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ NASHVILLE PREDATORS