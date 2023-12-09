Yinz Good? Florida Panthers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers honored a player who made his name in Pittsburgh on Friday night and, at least on the power play, it looks like the Penguins could have used Patric Hornqvist.

Pittsburgh’s problems with the man-advantage continued and, while the Panthers are not exactly burning things up in that department, it was not a killer for them in a 3-1 win at The Bank.

Florida got goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Eetu Luostarinen and Sasha Barkov while Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves for his fourth consecutive win.

Anton Lundell was all over the ice, ending up with a pair of assists.

Pittsburgh went 0-for-3 on the power play and have not scored in its past 37 chances.

The Panthers (16-8-2) now head out on the road for a five-game trip which starts in Columbus, goes to Seattle and wraps up in western Canada.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Penguins 1, Panthers 0 (8:05, 2nd): Evgeni Malkin retrieved a puck along the wall and saw Reilly Smith streaking down the ice in front of Carter Verhaeghe . Smith backhanded it past Sergei Bobrovsky .

retrieved a puck along the wall and saw streaking down the ice in front of . Smith backhanded it past . Panthers 1, Penguins 1 (17:04, 2nd): A lot of action around the net sees both Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell get stoned by Tristan Jarry — only a puck sitting on the doorstep was too much for Oliver Ekman-Larsson to turn down.

A lot of action around the net sees both Verhaeghe and get stoned by — only a puck sitting on the doorstep was too much for to turn down. Panthers 2, Penguins 1 (6:10, 3rd): Lundell wins a faceoff deep in the zone, Evan Rodrigues fires up a shot from the halfwall and Eetu Luostarinen cleans up in front.

Lundell wins a faceoff deep in the zone, fires up a shot from the halfwall and cleans up in front. Panthers 3, Penguins 1 (19:33, 3rd EN): Sasha Barkov helped the Panthers kill off a 6-on-4 power play chance and cashed in with the empty-net goal.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

2. Anton Lundell, Florida

3. Eetu Luostarinen, Florida

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS