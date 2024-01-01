Uncategorized
2023: A Most Memorable Year for the Florida Panthers
There are a few years that just mean more to the Florida Panthers.
Of course, there is 1996, that magical year in which the plucky expansion hockey team stole the hearts of South Florida in their unexpected run to the Stanley Cup Final.
There is a new memorable year to add to the list: 2023.
Yes, this past year was one the Florida Panthers will not soon forget.
Get the Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers, Anywhere
Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now!
Although things did not look so hot when 2023 began — the Panthers were 16-17-4 going into their New Year’s Day game against the Rangers (which they lost) — things certainly picked up.
Not only did the Panthers finish strong and slip into the playoffs, but they became the biggest story of the postseason.
Down 3-1 to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Panthers stormed back and pulled a massive upset by knocking out a team with the best regular season in NHL history.
Then it was on to Toronto, where Florida took a 3-0 series lead before winning the East semis in 5.
Florida swept Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals with four 1-goal wins and made it to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in history.
“It was just fun to be around it,” coach Paul Maurice said on Saturday night. “It was fun to be associated with these guys. We were talking about this before our game; it was Jan. 1 and the Rangers were in. From the second period on, I thought we had a handle on how hard we had to play and a lot of great things happened. We had a lot of laughs, a lot of memories. It was all based on how hard those guys worked.”
Throughout the year, the Panthers became more and more talked about around South Florida, something noticed by players becoming increasingly popular.
And they were recognized more and more.
Matthew Tkachuk, who ended up being a finalist for league MVP, mentioned that when he first joined the Panthers, he could fit in around his Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.
His heroics, including guaranteeing the Panthers would return to Boston for Game 7 after they won Game 5, made him a lot more popular in his new town.
After years of being a second thought in the local sports landscape, the Panthers were back on the map.
Today, the team is playing in front of sold-out crowds in Sunrise and rewarding their fans.
Florida goes into 2024 in second place in the Atlantic Division.
The Panthers play their first game of the New Year on Tuesday in Arizona with a four-game winning streak.
Last season, the Panthers did not get to their first three-game winning streak until February.
Things turned out alright.
“It was a fun year,” Maurice said.
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ ARIZONA COYOTES
- When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.
- Where: Mullett Arena at Arizona State University, Tempe
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series — At Arizona: Tuesday. At Florida: Jan. 24.
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Arizona leads 20-17-2, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
Agreed, last year, and to some extent, the year before, were ,without a doubt, the best years to be a panthers fan for the last 25. Imo we can thank Bill Zito for that.
Bill Zito is by far the best general manager the Panthers have ever had. There is no dispute. Same for the ownership by Vinnie Viola. Paul Maurice’s coaching is not too shabby either! 1995-1996 were special too, but the Chris Wells trade ended 1996 very badly. In my opinion, Bryan Murray is the worst GM ever for the Panthers. Alan Cohen is definitely the worst owner they have ever had. He may even be the worst NHL owner ever! Or maybe I’m just biased against Mr. Cohen. Overall the Panthers are trending in the right direction and can become one… Read more »
Zito deserves a lot of credit, but it starts with ownership and goes down to coaches and players. Ownership built within the community, a new training facility close to the beach for the players among several other things they did very well. Maurice took a power offensive team and changed the system to a tighter playoff style that is opportunistic yet aggressive. The players who could be padding their stats have bought in, and the result is a solid team built to be a contender of the foreseeable future.
Agreed, Caldwell deserves credit for bringing in Zito just as Zito deserves credit for bringing in Maurice.