Aaron Ekblad: Florida Panthers Are ‘Lucky to Have Him’

SUNRISE — His offensive numbers may not reflect it, but Aaron Ekblad is currently having one of his best seasons for the Florida Panthers.

Since he returned from a shoulder injury in November, Ekblad and Gus Forsling have been one of the best defense pairings in the league, ranking in the Top 10 in expected goals percentage, scoring chance percentage, and high-danger chance percentage per Natural Stat Trick.

While he has yet to score a goal and has just four assists in 15 games, Ekblad’s game is exactly where he and the team want it to be.

“He was a long, strong skating man that had a focus on offense in his life, and understandably because he was so gifted at it and he could generate points,” coach Paul Maurice said.

”But you could take all of the attributes that make you a good offensive player and be a real good defensive player without it costing you.”