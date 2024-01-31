Connect with us

FHN+

Aaron Ekblad: From the 2014 NHL Draft to Florida Panthers Lifer

Published

11 hours ago

on

Panthers ekblad
Aaron Ekblad, the top pick of the 2014 NHL Draft, had now played the third-most games with the Florida Panthers behind Jonathan Huberdeau and Sasha Barkov. // File Photos

When Aaron Ekblad showed up for the 2014 NHL Draft in Philadelphia, he had a good idea he would be the first overall pick. He was unsure whether it would be the Florida Panthers who selected him.

In the days leading up to the draft, general manager Dale Tallon made it known he would consider trading the top pick “for the right price.’’

After all, Tallon and the Panthers had already taken Jonathan Huberdeau third overall in 2011 and Sasha Barkov second in 2013.

Get FHN+ today!

When the Panthers ran out the clock, it was apparent no deal was in place even though Philadelphia, Toronto, and Vancouver had made substantial offers.

Tallon strode to the podium at Wells Fargo Center, made his introductory comments, and announced the Panthers were “proud to select from the Ontario Hockey League” before pausing for effect.

The cameras panned to Ekblad.

“It was breathtaking,’’ Ekblad said, “to say the least.’’

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Discover more from Florida Hockey Now

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading