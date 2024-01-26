Connect with us

Bash Brothers: Bennett, Tkachuk Chaos Agents for the Panthers Again

Published

4 hours ago

on

Bennett panthers
Sam Bennett, center, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday with teammates Aaron Ekblad, Gus Forsling, Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — After sustaining two injuries and playing just 7:54 of hockey through the first month of the season, it admittedly took Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett some time to get his feet back underneath him.

Bennett scored three goals and six points in his first 15 games back in the lineup.

Ever since? 

Get FHN+ today!

He has eight goals and 16 points in 18 games.

“It was definitely tough,” Bennett told FHN.

“I came into camp feeling good and excited for the year and then had that big setback, so obviously, that’s tough to go through. But it’s part of the game. Everyone goes through it, and it took a bit longer to get my game back to where I wanted it to be, but that’s part of it, and I’m comfortable with how I’m feeling.”

