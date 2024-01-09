Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Big Week for Sam Reinhart Capped with Another NHL Honor

Published

6 hours ago

on

Reinhart
Sam Reinhart smiles as he heads to the bench after scoring his third goal — the eventual game-winner — in Florida’s 8-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sam Reinhart has had himself a memorable week.

Not only did he score five goals in helping the Florida Panthers win three straight road games at Arizona, Vegas and Colorado, but he was named to his first NHL All-Star Game.

On Monday, Reinhart was honored by the NHL as the First Star of the Week.

Reinhart, who had six points last week, was joined by Toronto goalie Martin Jones and Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck as the league’s three stars.

“He is looking stronger each game,” coach Paul Maurice said following his team’s practice in Vail, Colo., on Monday. “[Sasha] Barkov has been an interestingly quiet piece of this and certainly Sam deserves all of the credit. But I think Aleksander is is the happiest guy on our team because all of the cameras are on Sam now and he has to do all of the interviews.”

Get FHN+ today!

The Most Trusted Source of Florida Panthers Coverage, Anywhere

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now!

Reinhart led the NHL in goals last week and had the game-winning goals in two of Florida’s wins as they extended their longest winning streak since 2022 to seven games.

His three goals Saturday against the Avs marked his seventh NHL hat trick.

On Thursday, he was named to his first All-Star team as one of the first 32 representatives.

His father Paul played in the 1985 and 1989 All-Star Games — so Sam becomes part of just nine father-son duos (or trios) to play in an All-Star Game.

Keith, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are also part of that exclusive club.

“It is pretty exciting, it is something growing up that I knew my dad had been to and it was always kind of a dream,” Reinhart said last week. “I am honored and pretty excited to have this experience now.”

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ ST. LOUIS BLUES 

  • When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
  • This Season (St. Louis Leads 1-0) — At Florida: Blues 4, Panthers 1 (Dec. 21). At St. Louis: Tuesday.
  • Last Season: Blues won 2-0
  • All-time Regular Season Series: St. Louis leads 27-12-1, 3 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Armando Perez

Conn Smythe would top all the other individual awards. And then a sweet parade down Federal Highway.

1
Reply
surveyjay

Hell yea

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Discover more from Florida Hockey Now

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading