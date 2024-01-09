Big Week for Sam Reinhart Capped with Another NHL Honor

Sam Reinhart has had himself a memorable week.

Not only did he score five goals in helping the Florida Panthers win three straight road games at Arizona, Vegas and Colorado, but he was named to his first NHL All-Star Game.

On Monday, Reinhart was honored by the NHL as the First Star of the Week.

Reinhart, who had six points last week, was joined by Toronto goalie Martin Jones and Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck as the league’s three stars.

“He is looking stronger each game,” coach Paul Maurice said following his team’s practice in Vail, Colo., on Monday. “[Sasha] Barkov has been an interestingly quiet piece of this and certainly Sam deserves all of the credit. But I think Aleksander is is the happiest guy on our team because all of the cameras are on Sam now and he has to do all of the interviews.”

Reinhart led the NHL in goals last week and had the game-winning goals in two of Florida’s wins as they extended their longest winning streak since 2022 to seven games.

His three goals Saturday against the Avs marked his seventh NHL hat trick.

On Thursday, he was named to his first All-Star team as one of the first 32 representatives.

His father Paul played in the 1985 and 1989 All-Star Games — so Sam becomes part of just nine father-son duos (or trios) to play in an All-Star Game.

Keith, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are also part of that exclusive club.

“It is pretty exciting, it is something growing up that I knew my dad had been to and it was always kind of a dream,” Reinhart said last week. “I am honored and pretty excited to have this experience now.”

