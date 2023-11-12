Blackhawks @ Panthers: Goalies, Lines, Betting Odds, How 2 Watch

SUNRISE — It has been just over a week since the Chicago Blackhawks jumped out to a 4-goal lead against the Florida Panthers and rolled to a win at United Center.

The two meet up again on Sunday afternoon.

If the Panthers took Chicago lightly last weekend, they do sound like they have learned their lesson.

“We have to be ready from the start,” Eetu Luostarinen said following Saturday’s practice at the Arena. “We cannot give them any space. We need to play like we did against Carolina; play fast and not give them any space.’’

Florida has not lost since getting beat 5-2 in Chicago, riding their first three-game winning streak of the season into a rare Sunday matinee.

The Panthers and Blackhawks will kick things off at 1 o’clock on a Sunday in which the Dolphins are on their bye week and the team has a early-evening flight to California.

Following Sunday’s game, the Panthers will fly to the Bay Area and hold a Monday practice before playing the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Florida, which has won its past four games at home, are looking forward to a cheerful and relaxing flight to the Land of In-And-Out.

The Blackhawks, which have been in town since beating the Lighting 5-3 in Tampa, will not be the same team they were when they jumped all over the Panthers last weekend at United Center.

First, coach Luke Richardson confirmed backup Arvid Soderblom will be the starting goalie — and he will go against Sergei Bobrovsky as Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start in San Jose on Tuesday.

Soderblom has not been all that good for the Blackhawks this season, winning 1 of 5 starts with 3 consecutive losses.

After giving up 7 goals in a loss in Arizona, Soderblom surrendered 3 in a loss to the Devils a few days later.

Chicago is also without three injured players: Jarred Tinordi, Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Hall.

Sure, the Panthers are not taking the Blackhawks lightly, but Sunday looks like a day ripe for Florida to continue its winning ways.

And perhaps do so in easy fashion.

The Panthers have not only won three straight but have won their past four at home — a Sunrise streak which is the longest under coach Paul Maurice.

Bobrovsky has won his past four starts for the Panthers which is now a point out of second in an extremely competitive Atlantic Division.

Yeah, it’s early but based on how Florida started last season — the Panthers are feeling pretty good about themselves right now.

— The Panthers are closing in on having a number of their top players returning with the possibility Sam Bennett comes back on Sunday.

UPDATE: Bennett is back.

Although Maurice hinted the Panthers could continue to keep their No. 2 center on the shelf, the team did make a roster move Saturday in sending Rasmus Asplund back to AHL Charlotte.

“That is still in the hands of the medical (team),” Maurice said. “He is close and he still needs to be signed off. We want to be as real patient as we can. I don’t even know if it is a ‘game-time decision.’ We have to have a meeting with the doctors, the therapists and the performance people to assess where he is. Is it possible he plays (Sunday)? It is. But it could be something we sit on for another week depending on the medical people.’’

Florida also sent Jonah Gadjovich to Charlotte on a conditioning stint and he is expected to play against the AHL Barracudas in San Jose on Sunday.

He will join the Panthers in the Bay Area and could make his Florida debut on Tuesday night against his former Sharks teammates.

PANTHERS ON DECK

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App

SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App DraftKings Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-245); Puck line (-1.5, +100); Over/Under 6.5 (-102/+122)

Money Line (-245); Puck line (-1.5, +100); Over/Under 6.5 (-102/+122) Last Season: Tied 1-1

This season (Chicago leads 1-0): @ Chicago 5, Florida 2 (Nov. 4) ; @Florida, Sunday

@ ; @Florida, Sunday All-time regular season series: Blackhawks lead 29-18-4, 3 ties

Blackhawks lead 29-18-4, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (8-4-1) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell// 21 Nick Cousins

94 Ryan Lomberg // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 18 Steven Lorentz

42 Gus Forsling // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

28 Josh Mahura // 26 Uvis Balinksins

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Will Lockwood

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-shoulder), Brandon Montour (IR-shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI)

PROJECTED CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (5-7-0) LINES

17 Nick Foligno // 98 Connor Bedard / 23 Philipp Kurashev

27 Lukas Reichel // 16 Jason Dickinson // 11 Taylor Raddysh

90 Tyler Johnson // 8 Ryan Donato // 94 Corey Perry

14 Boris Katchouk // 58 MacKenzie Entwistle // 52 Reese Johnson

55 Kevin Korchinski // 4 Seth Jones

72 Alex Vlasic // 5 Connor Murphy

22 Nikita Zaitsev // 44 Wyatt Kaiser

40 Arvid Soderblom

34 Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Isaac Phillips