Florida Panthers
Bobrovsky Back in Net Today as Panthers Visit Bruins
The Florida Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net Saturday afternoon when they visit the Boston Bruins (3:30 p.m., ABC).
Florida coach Paul Maurice will basically roll out the same lineup he had Thursday in Ottawa although Steven Lorentz continues to battle an illness and will be replaced on the fourth line by Jonah Gadjovich.
The starting goalies will be Bobrovsky vs. Linus Ullmark.
Per BostonHockeyNow.com, Ullmark is 4-2-0 with a 1.51/.950 since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline when he turned down a trade which would have sent him to the Western Conference.
On Tuesday, Ullmark made 31 saves in a 3-0 win against Nashville.
Ullmark is 11-3-1 against Florida in the regular season with a 2.50/.929. He is 2-0 against the Panthers thus far this season.
Boston, which holds a four-point lead on Florida in the race for the Atlantic Division title, has won all three games against the Panthers thus far.
The Panthers would have the tiebreaker if both teams tie for first when the season ends.
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ BOSTON BRUINS
- When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Where: TD Garden, Boston
- TV/Streaming: ABC/ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932; NHL App
- Local NHL Betting Odds — Even: Money Line (-110/-110); Puck line (Bruins -1.5, +220); Over/Under 5.5 (-115/-105)
- Last Season — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This season (Bruins Lead 3-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Saturday. At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 63-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996, 2023)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (48-24-5) LINEUP
10 Vladimir Tarasenko // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen //15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
12 Jonah Gadjovich // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 42 Gus Forsling
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
41 Anthony Stolarz
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Uvis Balinskis, Toby Bjornfot
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Steven Lorentz (illness)
PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS (45-17-15) LINEUP
43 Danton Heinen // 18 Pavel Zacha // 88 David Pastrnak
63 Brad Marchand // 13 Charlie Coyle / 39 Morgan Geekie
74 Jake DeBrusk // 70 Jesper Boqvist // 11 Trent Frederic
21 James van Riemsdyk // 19 John Beecher // 94 Jakub Lauko
27 Hampus Lindholm // 73 Charlie McAvoy
29 Parker Wotherspoon // 25 Brandon Carlo
48 Matt Grzelcyk // 52 Andrew Peeke
35 Linus Ullmark
1 Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back surgery)
Boston Bruins Lines Courtesy BostonHockeyNow.Com