Bobrovsky Back in Net Today as Panthers Visit Bruins

The Florida Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net Saturday afternoon when they visit the Boston Bruins (3:30 p.m., ABC).

Florida coach Paul Maurice will basically roll out the same lineup he had Thursday in Ottawa although Steven Lorentz continues to battle an illness and will be replaced on the fourth line by Jonah Gadjovich.

The starting goalies will be Bobrovsky vs. Linus Ullmark.

Per BostonHockeyNow.com, Ullmark is 4-2-0 with a 1.51/.950 since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline when he turned down a trade which would have sent him to the Western Conference.

On Tuesday, Ullmark made 31 saves in a 3-0 win against Nashville.

Ullmark is 11-3-1 against Florida in the regular season with a 2.50/.929. He is 2-0 against the Panthers thus far this season.

Boston, which holds a four-point lead on Florida in the race for the Atlantic Division title, has won all three games against the Panthers thus far.

The Panthers would have the tiebreaker if both teams tie for first when the season ends.

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ BOSTON BRUINS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (48-24-5) LINEUP

10 Vladimir Tarasenko // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen //15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues

12 Jonah Gadjovich // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 42 Gus Forsling

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

41 Anthony Stolarz

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Uvis Balinskis, Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Steven Lorentz (illness)

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS (45-17-15) LINEUP

43 Danton Heinen // 18 Pavel Zacha // 88 David Pastrnak

63 Brad Marchand // 13 Charlie Coyle / 39 Morgan Geekie

74 Jake DeBrusk // 70 Jesper Boqvist // 11 Trent Frederic

21 James van Riemsdyk // 19 John Beecher // 94 Jakub Lauko

27 Hampus Lindholm // 73 Charlie McAvoy

29 Parker Wotherspoon // 25 Brandon Carlo

48 Matt Grzelcyk // 52 Andrew Peeke

35 Linus Ullmark

1 Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back surgery)

Boston Bruins Lines Courtesy BostonHockeyNow.Com