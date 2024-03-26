Jim Montgomery Bag Skates Bruins; Boston ‘Not Ready’ for Playoffs

Before the Boston Bruins caught a flight to Fort Lauderdale for tonight’s key game against the Florida Panthers, coach Jim Montgomery made it clear he was not happy with his team.

Boston and the Panthers may be tied for first place in the Atlantic Division — but Montgomery let the Bruins have it in their Monday practice.

According to Boston Hockey Now, Montgomery not only ripped into his team when they showed up “not prepared for practice,’’ but he also put them through a vigorous skate from one end of the ice to the other, shouting throughout it.

A 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday certainly had left Montgomery in a bad mood.

With the Panthers next up, he seemed to want to make sure his team went to Florida ready to play.

He apparently did not think they were in that frame of mind Monday morning.

The Panthers and Bruins have two more games against each other this regular season — one each in Sunrise and Boston.

Boston is 2-0 against the Panthers this season after losing to Florida in the first-round of the playoffs last spring.

“Sometimes I just like to stretch my vocal cords,’’ Montgomery said after shouting throughout a practice which, aside from the bag skate, included a scrimmage.

“In all seriousness, I hated the way we finished the game in Philly. It was a good hockey game; it was playoff intensity and had a good physicality to it. I don’t think I’ve done a good enough job of teaching the details and game management that we need, and then we weren’t prepared to practice today.

“So that’s why. those things coupled together, not ready to start practice on time, guys not knowing what we’re supposed to be doing. Again, I take responsibility for it, but there has to be some responsibility from the players, too.”

Both Boston and Florida are battling for the top spot not only in the division as well as in the conference and NHL standings.

The two will be going to the playoffs and are trying to get right before they start.

Montgomery does not think his team is there.

“I don’t think our team’s ready yet for the playoffs,” Montgomery said. “We got to continue to get tested, and we’re going to get tested. It’s been inconsistent throughout the year. We have good stretches where we manage the game, and then we get away from it. You can’t get away from it. You just can’t give a game away in the playoffs because you don’t get to play the following week if you do that.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Big game tonight, obviously, and Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be back in net.

Colby has a great story on how Bob’s game has hit a new level ever since Paul Maurice started him in the win-or-go-home Game 5 last spring in Boston.

— The Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak and pulled into a tie with the Bruins by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Sunday as Sam Reinhart joins Pavel Bure in the 50 Goal Club.

— Florida goes to the undrafted college well again, signing Minnesota-Duluth winger Ben Steeves to an ELC.

— Alan has a nice piece coming on how Florida’s defensive depth helped them out again. That publishes at 10:30.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

There is a crazy story coming out of Russia regarding suspended Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart going to play in the KHL. It does not pass the smell test.

— Andrew Brunette has led the Nashville Predators to a fantastic turnaround and should be a front-runner for NHL Coach of the Year.

— Great news from the Pittsburgh Penguins: Jaromir Jagr’s stolen bobbleheads have been secured.

— The Detroit Red Wings have been in playoff mode for a minute now, and have a big game against the Capitals tonight.

