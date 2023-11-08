Change Was Good for Florida Panthers & Verhaeghe on Monday

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice knew his team needed a change after it blew a three-goal lead to the Blue Jackets on Monday. One of them was moving Carter Verhaeghe.

Maurice opted to switch up his lines and dropped Verhaeghe to the third line.

It was a move that ultimately helped his team to a 5-4 overtime victory as Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal.

Maurice did not call it a demotion for Verhaeghe.

“I didn’t think the line that he was on was getting as much done as it should have,” Maurice said. “So I moved him off of it.”

Verhaeghe was struggling, however.

The move seemed to help.