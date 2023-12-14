Ekman-Larsson Returns to Vancouver with ‘No Hard Feelings’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six months ago, the Vancouver Canucks parted ways with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the biggest buyout deal in NHL history.

Ekman-Larsson had four years left on an eight-year, $66 million contract he initially signed with Arizona in 2018.

Tonight, Ekman-Larsson returns to Vancouver for the first time since being paid off to leave — and he says he has “put that all behind me.”

“It is what it is,” Ekman-Larsson told Florida Hockey Now on Sunday. “It is always a nice place to go, Vancouver is a great city and we had a good time there for two years. No hard feelings or anything but this will be fun.

“It is more about us here. This is a big road trip for our team.”