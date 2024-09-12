End of Summer: Florida Panthers Back on Ice (Sort Of) Today

The Florida Panthers get back to the business of hockey this morning when they hold their a rookie practice at the Fort Lauderdale IcePlex in preparation for this weekend’s Rookie Showcase near Nashville.

Training camp, the official start to the 2024-25 NHL season, begins a week from today.

The shortest offseason in Florida Panthers history is racing to its end.

The Panthers will hold a rookie practice in Fort Lauderdale this morning at 10 before flying off to Tennessee to play in a three-game showcase.

Florida opens Friday at 2 p.m. CT against the host Predators at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning will also be participating in the annual rookie showcase.

The Panthers face Carolina on Saturday afternoon before wrapping up the Showcase against the Lightning on Monday morning.

For those in the Nashville area, tickets can be requested HERE

Florida, due to its lack of high draft picks over the years, will not have many high-profile prospects competing at the showcase — and sixth-round pick Hunter St. Martin is the only 2024 draft selection involved.

Other top prospects such as Mackie Samoskevich and Justin Sourdif will also not take part as they prepare for main camp next week.

Players who the Panthers will be watching closely before camp begins include defensemen Mikulas Hovorka, Michael Benning, Evan Nause, and Marek Alscher.

Florida will also have forwards Kai Schwindt, Sandis Vilmanis, Wilmer Skoog, Josh Davies, Ben Steeves, Ryan McAllister, Liam Arnsby, and Gracyn Sawchyn looking to put a foot forward before camp begins.

The Panthers have two of their own prospects in net with Mack Guzda and Cooper Black both working toward being the backup in Charlotte this coming season.

Jan Spunar and Lukas Matecha were invited to camp.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS