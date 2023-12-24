FHN 1-on-1: Florida Panthers Star Matthew Tkachuk

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk joined Florida Hockey Now from the team’s brand new training facility on Friday for the second episode of FHN 1-on-1.

When it came to Tkachuk, we talked about a few things including his team’s new digs at War Memorial, his year-plus with the Panthers and why he tears up brand new t-shirts.

Tkachuk had an unreal first season with the Panthers as he put up the second-biggest numbers of his career and was a finalist for the Hart Trophy which goes to the NHL MVP.

He did win MVP honors at the All-Star Game held in Sunrise and helped lead the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final.

We talked about all of that — and more.

By the way, neither of us were wearing Santa hats.

That’s what we call the Magic of Hollywood here in Florida.

Ok, it does look kind of fake.

Happy Holidays!

