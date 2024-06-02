2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
FHN Postgame: Florida Panthers Celebrate Eastern Conference Title
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers certainly took a more businesslike way of celebrating their second straight trip to the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.
First, the team stayed away from the Prince of Wales Trophy.
Second, while there was cheering, some whooping it up in the room — and, yes, ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ — the Panthers certainly did not treat Saturday’s 2-1 win over the New York Rangers like a frat house kegger.
The Panthers have a week before they play again and they will get some rest.
Rest assured, they will also get some work in.
Just not today.
We have Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk talking following the game — and there would not be a Florida press conference without Paul Maurice.
New York coach Peter Laviolette is also on the FHN YouTube Channel.
Feel free to look around.
STANLEY CUP FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (EC) V. DALLAS STARS or EDMONTON OILERS
GAME 1
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise (Edmonton) OR AmericanAirlines Center, Dallas
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC
- IF EDMONTON — Game 1: Edmonton at Florida, Saturday; Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 10; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday June 13; Game 4: Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- IF DALLAS — Game 1: Florida at Dallas, Saturday; Game 2:Florida at Dallas, Monday June 10; Game 3: Dallas at Florida, Thursday June 13; Game 4: Dallas at Florida, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Florida at Dallas, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Dallas at Florida, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Florida at Dallas, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How Florida Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2.
- + VS. EDMONTON
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: None
- + VS. DALLAS
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Stars 4 (Dec. 6). At Dallas: Panthers 4, Stars 3 (March 12).
- Last Season: Dallas won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 26-21-2, 3 ties
- Postseason History: None