FHN Postgame: Florida Panthers Celebrate Eastern Conference Title

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers certainly took a more businesslike way of celebrating their second straight trip to the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

First, the team stayed away from the Prince of Wales Trophy.

Second, while there was cheering, some whooping it up in the room — and, yes, ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ — the Panthers certainly did not treat Saturday’s 2-1 win over the New York Rangers like a frat house kegger.

The Panthers have a week before they play again and they will get some rest.

Rest assured, they will also get some work in.

Just not today.

We have Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk talking following the game — and there would not be a Florida press conference without Paul Maurice.

New York coach Peter Laviolette is also on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Feel free to look around.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (EC) V. DALLAS STARS or EDMONTON OILERS