FHN Today: Panthers to host Amerigol Cup & NHL News

The Florida Panthers will be hosting the Amerigol LATAM Cup for the fourth time from Sept. 14-18.

Teams from nations in Latin America, the Caribbean and all over the world will take the ice at the Florida Panthers IceDen and compete across six divisions.

More than 750 players will play between Men’s DI and DII, Women’s, U20, U16 and U12 divisions.

The tournament will be the largest in Amerigol’s history, as it doubled from 2021. A total of 44 teams from 21 countries will be taking part in the event.

Admission to the Amerigol LATAM Cup will be free for all who wish to attend, starting with a Men’s DII matchup between Chile and Mexico Lobos on Sept. 14 at 8:15 a.m.

The tournament gives a chance for players from non-traditional hockey markets to get a chance to showcase their talents — a lot of whom hail from nations without an ice rink.

One of which is the Falkland Islands team that is making an 11,000-mile long trip to make the tournament.

Despite being one of the smallest countries in the world with a population of 3,698, they have been a competitive team in the international tours they have been on.

That’s just one of the many stories to watch in this tournament.

PANTHERLAND

The Panthers will have a number of different players and a new coaching staff when camp opens next month.

Here’s what we know about it. As least right now.

— With the team trying to find its way coming out of the gate, it’s a good thing their schedule in October looks pretty easy.

— Joe Thornton’s wife said goodbye to South Florida in a private Instagram post as Jumbo will not be returning to the Panthers.

— We have not seen the new Reverse Retro jerseys, but we know what they will be based on (at least in theory).

— Rudolfs Balcers is going to find himself in a nice spot with the Panthers if everything goes as he hopes.

