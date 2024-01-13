FHN Today: EA Sports ‘Moves’ Aaron Ekblad to Wing in NHL 24

In EASports NHL 24’s Hockey Ultimate Team mode, they got a little creative with Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Ekblad received a left wing card in the mode’s ‘HUTverse’ program, moving the big right-handed defenseman to his one-timer spot as a forward.

Other players to receive out-of-position cards in the mode include Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson at defense, Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin at defense and 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson on the wing.

All of these cards were made before Bruce Boudreau said that the Vancouver Canucks were thinking of moving star defenseman Quinn Hughes to center, though, so he did not receive a card in this promo… yet.

Ekblad’s card is a sniper with shooting and skating stats in the 90s at his fully powered-up form at 90 overall.

But even as a sniper on the wing, his checking and defensive stats are still up to snuff, too.

While we may never know what Ekblad would look like on the wing in real life, you can still play out that what-if in your head in the video game.

(Editor’s Note: I tried the card out myself, albeit only at is base 83 overall, and it was still pretty good.)

Sergei Bobrovsky is going to his third All-Star Game as the Panthers’ goalie was voted in to join Sam Reinhart in Toronto.

Paul Maurice could join them — but it sounds like he would rather eat a Gyro in Fort Lauderdale that weekend.

— The Florida Panthers are having a blast during their active nine-game winning streak.

— Reinhart has been a pretty big reason for the streak.

— They go for No. 10 tonight against the Devils — with Bobrovsky in net.

— The Panthers are in a pretty good spot at the midway point of the season.

— Reinhart’s late overtime heroics capped off an incredible comeback against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

— Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander’s pricey extension may not affect how much Reinhart makes when his contract expires at the end of the year.

The New Jersey Devils are coming into Sunrise with their goaltending struggles at an all-time low.

They’ve had to shake up the lineup in front of their goalies due to a plethora of injuries, too.

— Anthony Duclair wants to stay with the San Jose Sharks, but he understands what the trade deadline could bring.

— The Montreal Canadiens are likely to deal Sean Monahan.

— Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog hit the ice for the first time this season.

— The Philadelphia Flyers made a blockbuster trade early this week, and the fall-out was juicy. Philly Hockey Now has you covered if you missed it.

