FHN Today: Florida Panthers Lose Patric Hornqvist to Concussion

The Florida Panthers will not have to play shorthanded on Tuesday night in Winnipeg although they will be missing a number of well-known players.

On Monday, the team placed Patric Hornqvist on long-term injured reserve with coach Paul Maurice confirming that he is in concussion protocol.

Radko Gudas will also miss Tuesday’s game due to a concussion.

Following Monday’s practice in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Maurice added that Anton Lundell would not play — saying he was sick.

Lundell came out of Thursday’s game at Vancouver with what was believed to be a lower body injury; he did not play Saturday in Seattle either.

By placing Hornqvist on LTIR, the Panthers have a little salary cap space and used it to call up center Zac Dalpe and defenseman Matt Kiersted.

Aleksi Heponiemi and Chris Tierney were already brought up so Florida should be icing 20 on Tuesday night.

Maurice said he enjoyed his stay in Jackson Hole, avoiding the ski slope but took advantage of the big fire in the hotel lobby where he said he spent a lot of time chatting with people.

Sounds nice.

Maurice will return to the Winnipeg arena which was his home for the past nine seasons. Maurice was behind the bench for some of the biggest moments for the new Jets — although things did not end great.

— Hornqvist will be out at least 10 games and 24 days after being knocked out of Saturday’s game in Seattle and being put on LTIR.

For those of you who think Anthony Duclair will be back in the lineup in the meantime, relax.

— The Panthers enjoyed a morning off and practiced Monday afternoon in Wyoming. Comments from Maurice, Sam Bennett and Josh Mahura are up on the FHN YouTube Channel.

The Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a similar situation to what the Panthers were facing as they have a number of sick and injured players and lack the cap space to do any traditional recalls.

The Pens could be shorthanded going into tonight’s game against the Blue Jackets.

— Nicklas Backstrom will not be back in the Washington Capitals lineup anytime soon after having hip resurfacing surgery, but he says he doesn’t have any pain and would like to be out there sooner than later.

— The Philadelphia Flyers came to life on Monday night as they beat the defending Cup champs.

— Nathan McKinnon had to leave the Colorado Avalanche game in Philly early with an undisclosed injury.

— Bruce Cassidy got emotional following a warm welcome from the Boston Bruins and their fans on Monday night.

— Cassidy and his Vegas Golden Knights got the last laugh as the Bs finally lost at the Garden.

— The Dallas Stars top line is driving things right now.

