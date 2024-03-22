FHN Today: Former Panthers Fan Favorite Duclair Thriving With Rival

Former Florida Panthers fan favorite Anthony Duclair has been on a tear since joining the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Duclair has four goals and seven points in five games since landing in Tampa Bay.

He notched an assist when he visited South Florida last Saturday.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is pretty happy with how the new trade deadline acquisition has been fitting into the locker room.

“He’s been a spark for us,” he told San Jose Hockey Now ahead of the team’s matchup with the Sharks. “Just the skill-set that he brings, and the speed, it’s been a really big addition to our top-six. It just opens up a lot of space by utilizing that speed and that’s when you see the skill-set take over.

“Just a great guy in the room too.”

The Panthers know a thing or two about that.

Duclair was never seen around the rink without a smile and even to this day, he is committed to helping the South Florida community.

For now, it is a bit weird for the players in Florida’s room to see him on their most-hated rival.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Nick Cousins got a chance to avenge himself against Jason Zucker from a hit which kept him out of the lineup for a month back in January.

That was just about the only bright spot for the Panthers in a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.

— Andrew Bruntte has moved on with the red-hot Predators after a heartbreaking exit form Florida.

— Oliver Ekman-Larsson is glad to be on a winning team after going through hardship in Vancouver.

— What’s been going on with the Florida Panthers? They dropped their third-straight game in regulation for the first time this season.

— The Panthers opened up their brand new practice facility in Fort Lauderdale to the public.

— The Battle of Florida between the Panthers and Lightning was rated as one of the NHL’s best rivalries.

