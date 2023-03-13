FHN Today: Pittsburgh Penguins Put Pedal Down for Playoff Spot

The Pittsburgh Penguins had quite a weekend.

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice says of the teams battling for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, the one which goes on a heater will be the one to make it.

It certainly looks like the Penguins are going to be one of the Elite Eight in the East especially after this weekend.

Pittsburgh swept its back-to-back set against the Flyers and Rangers, winning the latter in overtime when Kris Letang scored at 1:38.

The Penguins have won seven of their past nine going 7-1-1 during that span as they have taken control of the first wild card spot in the East.

Pittsburgh leads the New York Islanders by two points with two games in hand; Florida is three points back of New York for that final wild card spot with one game in hand.

Washington, Ottawa, Buffalo and Detroit are also still in the running for one of those final spots.

Speaking of the weekend, the Senators did themselves no favors by losing back-to-back games in Vancouver and Calgary.

Florida and Ottawa still have two games left against each other.

Ryan Lomberg has been a mainstay in the Florida Panthers’ lineup ever since his big fight at center ice with Kole Sherwood of the Blue Jackets back in 2021.

Now, Lomberg is finding more opportunity and responsibility with the Panthers — and he says he “does not want to slip back.’’

It appears Lomberg has certainly found himself a home in South Florida with the Panthers.

The Detroit Red Wings won the home version of their back-to-back with the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Tyler Bertuzzi made his return to Detroit and admitted it was odd “walking to the other side.”

MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS