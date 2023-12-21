Florida Panthers Are Struggling to Score. They’re Working On It

SUNRISE — No one has to tell Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice that his team is struggling to putting the puck in the back of the net.

On their most recent road trip, the Panthers scored five goals in each of their two wins against Columbus and Edmonton — only to get shut out in Seattle and Vancouver while scoring once against Calgary.

Maurice and his team is working on it.

Daily.

“The last week that we had (shut out) in two of three is not where we want to be,” he said, “except you usually learn something from your losses.

“We had some themes in three of the games of what we’re trying to get to with our offensive game.