GameDay 80: Lineups, Betting Odds for Panthers at Bruins

If you were thinking the Florida Panthers were down in the dumps after losing their final home game of the regular season on Sunday night, well, they were not.

Although the Panthers certainly would have liked to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games, they were in good spirits following the cantankerous loss to their in-state rival.

Florida’s 13-game winning streak was the longest in the NHL this season and longest since Columbus won 16 straight during the 2016-17 season.

“I don’t think this gets to us at all,’’ said coach Andrew Brunette, who was tossed from the game late in the third after Ryan Lomberg was given an instigator penalty.

“I thought 5-on-5 was fine. A little disappointed in our power plays; we gave up goals. You can’t give a team like them goals late. We got in a little penalty trouble, and they score on the power play. they’re a great power play team.

“We showed our resilience, we showed our grit, we didn’t back down. We fought through adversity, outside influences and played our game.”

Florida ended its home run at 34-7-0 which gives them the most home wins in franchise history and will be the most in the NHL this season.

“We will take a couple things away from it, but I think for the most part we’ve just got to move on,’’ Mason Marchment said.

“We have been really good the last 12, 13 games. I‘m happy the way our team stuck together there. No one’s going to push us around now or ever. I think that was one thing we’re going to take out of this.”

Colorado, the team chasing the Panthers for the top spot in the NHL, can only finish with 33 home wins.

The Avalanche — which had GM Joe Sakic in the press box for Sunday’s game — comes into Tuesday four points behind the Panthers with three games left in the regular season.

Florida’s final three games before the playoffs will be on the road and it kicks off tonight in Boston.

With the playoffs coming as early as Monday, tonight’s game may be the last one before the postseason in which the Panthers ice their normal team.

On Tuesday morning, Brunette announced that Carter Verhaeghe and Joe Thornton would return to the lineup with Marchment taking the night off for maintenance.

The Panthers have not announced any call-ups from AHL Charlotte, but with the Checkers having completed their regular season, some are expected to join the team for the Canadian back-to-back which starts Thursday in Ottawa.

Charlotte clinched the Atlantic Division title last week and wrapped up its regular season — while other AHL teams are playing make-up games this week.

The Checkers also earned a first-round bye in the playoffs so a few players could join the Panthers not only to play, but to get some NHL money as a reward for a nice job this season in Charlotte.

“We will reassess after tonight and see where we’re at and go from there,’’ Brunette said Sunday. “This is a weird time with a long stretch of games. …

“Obviously we have limited recalls, but they did an unbelievable job. Geordie (Kinnear) does a great job and that’s a team in transition with Seattle not having a lot of players and we have moved some guys. For them to do what they did was exceptional.

“And when those guys come up from Charlotte, they are ready to go right into our system. That’s a real benefit as a coach.”

Florida will be without Lomberg Tuesday after he was suspended by the NHL for instigating a fight with Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak.

Brunette was fined $10,000 for getting a game misconduct during the aftermath of the Lomberg scuffle.

Both the fine and suspension were automatic as they came in the final five minutes of the game.

— This will be the Panthers first visit to Boston since Oct. 30. The Bruins handed Florida its first loss of the season that night, winning 3-2 in a shootout to drop the Panthers to 8-0-1.

The game was on a second half of a back-to-back with Florida winning the first in Detroit.

These were the first two games with Brunette as the Panthers’ interim head coach.

Florida has gone 49-16-5 since.

— The Panthers ended up having three separate home winning streaks of at least nine games with two streaks of 11 straight home wins.

Florida set a franchise-record with 191 goals at home (4.66 per game) which was the most in a season since Pittsburgh got 215 in 1995-96.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BOSTON BRUINS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 28 Claude Giroux

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 8 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair

55 Noel Acciari // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

19 Joe Thornton // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist

8 Ben Chiarot // 52 MacKenzie Weegar

42 Gus Forsling // 62 Brandon Montour

18 Robert Hagg // 7 Radko Gudas

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Lucas Carlsson, Petteri Lindbohm, Mason Marchment, Maxim Mamin

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Jonas Johansson (IR), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR)

Suspended: Ryan Lomberg

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS LINEUP

63 Brad Marchand // 37 Patrice Bergeron // 74 Jake DeBrusk

71 Taylor Hall // 56 Erik Haula // 92 Tomas Nosek

11 Trent Frederic // 13 Charlie Coyle // 12 Craig Smith

17 Nick Foligno // 20 Curtis Lazar // 26 Marc McLaughlin

48 Mark Grzelcyk // 73 Charlie McEvoy

6 Mike Reilly // 25 Brandon Carlo

28 Derek Forbort // 75 Connor Clifton

35 Linus Ullmark

1 Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins lines courtesy DailyFaceoff.com