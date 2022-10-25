FHN Today: Florida Panthers in Chicago to face Blackhawks

The Florida Panthers are back on the road, playing the surprisingly competitive Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Blackhawks’ coach Luke Richardson has a new-look penalty kill which employs a tenacious forecheck which has already produced four shorthanded goals this season.

On Sunday, the Blackhawks rallied again to beat Seattle for their third consecutive win.

Chicago, a team which many picked to be the worst in hockey in the preseason, has won its past three games and is 3-2.

Considering the Panthers have not scored in their past 18 power play chances, perhaps tonight is not the night things get on track.

We’ll see.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers’ power play is not the only thing that is struggling right now.

Even though Florida is off to a 4-1-1 start, it has done so without any goals from Sasha Barkov or Sam Reinhart.

No one seems to worried about this although Reinhart says the natural reaction is for them to press harder — and that’s rarely a good thing.

— The Chicago edition of the Panthers’ GameDay comes out later this morning with lineups, betting odds and more.

— Barkov, Paul Maurice and Nick Cousins spoke following Monday’s practice in Sunrise.

Phil Kessel tied Keith Yandle’s NHL IronMan mark on Monday night with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Here are some of Kessel’s top moments in a career filled with highlights.

— Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price says he does not plan on retiring.

— John Tortorella benched two of his top players with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Message received?

— Could the 2022 NHL trade deadline move which brought defenseman Hampus Lindholm to the Boston Bruins end up being the best trade GM Don Sweeney has made?

