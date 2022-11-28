GameDay 22: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Oilers

The Florida Panthers have their hands full when they visit the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

Florida will be without captain Sasha Barkov tonight when the take on an Edmonton team fresh off a three-game trip to the east coast.

Edmonton went 1-2 on that trip, ending it with a 4-3 comeback win against the Rangers. New York had led 3-0 before the Oilers rallied to win.

Florida has changed up its lines due to the absence of Barkov.

Paul Maurice did not announce a starting goalie for tonight’s game but we will go with Spencer Knight.

For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers All Year Long, Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

A couple of weeks ago, the two teams played a tight game in Sunrise with the Oilers getting two goals from Tyson Barrie in a 4-2 win.

This is the start of a five-game road trip for the Panthers with a visit to Calgary on Tuesday night.

Florida also has stops scheduled for Vancouver, Seattle and Winnipeg.

“This is going to be a tough trip for us so we have to make sure we’re mentally tough, ready to play,” Maurice said. “I think we are.”

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT EDMONTON OILERS

When: Monday, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

SiriusXM 932 DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-115); Puck line (-1.5, +220); Over/Under 6.5 (-120/+100)

Money Line (-115); Puck line (-1.5, +220); Over/Under 6.5 (-120/+100) Season Series (Oilers lead 1-0): Edmonton 4, Florida (Nov. 12)

Last season: Split 1-1



All-time regular season series: Edmonton leads 22-14-0, 3 ties

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Matthew Tkachuk

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

20 Aleksi Heponiemi // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 6 Colin White

94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 70 Patric Hornqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Sasha Barkov (illness)

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles)

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS LINEUP

29 Leon Draisaitl // 97 Connor McDavid // 13 Jesse Puljujarvi

26 Matthias Janmark // 93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 18 Zach Hyman

55 Dylan Hathaway // 24 Brad Malone // 57 James Hamblin

21 Klim Kostin // 14 Devin Shore // 10 Derek Ryan

25 Darnell Nurse // 5 Cody Ceci

27 Brett Kulak // 22 Tyson Barrie

86 Phillip Broberg // 2 Evan Bouchard

36 Jack Campbell

74 Stuart Skinner