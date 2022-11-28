Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay 22: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Oilers
The Florida Panthers have their hands full when they visit the Edmonton Oilers tonight.
Florida will be without captain Sasha Barkov tonight when the take on an Edmonton team fresh off a three-game trip to the east coast.
Edmonton went 1-2 on that trip, ending it with a 4-3 comeback win against the Rangers. New York had led 3-0 before the Oilers rallied to win.
Florida has changed up its lines due to the absence of Barkov.
Paul Maurice did not announce a starting goalie for tonight’s game but we will go with Spencer Knight.
A couple of weeks ago, the two teams played a tight game in Sunrise with the Oilers getting two goals from Tyson Barrie in a 4-2 win.
This is the start of a five-game road trip for the Panthers with a visit to Calgary on Tuesday night.
Florida also has stops scheduled for Vancouver, Seattle and Winnipeg.
“This is going to be a tough trip for us so we have to make sure we’re mentally tough, ready to play,” Maurice said. “I think we are.”
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT EDMONTON OILERS
- When: Monday, 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-115); Puck line (-1.5, +220); Over/Under 6.5 (-120/+100)
- Season Series (Oilers lead 1-0): Edmonton 4, Florida (Nov. 12)
- Last season: Split 1-1
- All-time regular season series: Edmonton leads 22-14-0, 3 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Matthew Tkachuk
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
20 Aleksi Heponiemi // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 6 Colin White
94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 70 Patric Hornqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas
30 Spencer Knight
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Sasha Barkov (illness)
Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles)
PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS LINEUP
29 Leon Draisaitl // 97 Connor McDavid // 13 Jesse Puljujarvi
26 Matthias Janmark // 93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 18 Zach Hyman
55 Dylan Hathaway // 24 Brad Malone // 57 James Hamblin
21 Klim Kostin // 14 Devin Shore // 10 Derek Ryan
25 Darnell Nurse // 5 Cody Ceci
27 Brett Kulak // 22 Tyson Barrie
86 Phillip Broberg // 2 Evan Bouchard
36 Jack Campbell
74 Stuart Skinner
