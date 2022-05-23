FHN Today: The Florida Panthers would like a return to Tampa

TAMPA — As much as one would think the Florida Panthers don’t like Tampa very much, they certainly hope tonight’s game at Amalie Arena is not their last in the city.

They would love to be coming back for a Game 6 on Friday night.

Obviously that would mean they got themselves back into the series.

No one is booking hotels or flights or any of that stuff just yet. The Panthers have a long way to go just to win a single game in this series much less make it one.

They will have to put up a better showing than they did in the third period, that’s for sure.

At least we have some other good series going on — the Rangers got back in theirs, Edmonton looked dominant.

We have controversy in the Avs-Blues series and Hollywood’s Steven Kampfer is headed north…

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers are in deep — really deep this time — as they either win tonight or go home for the summer.

It’s too early to start talking about the offseason, although if Florida loses tonight, we probably do that on Wednesday.

— The Panthers are on the brink after losing Game 3 on Sunday.

— Sunday’s postgame media sessions are up on the FloridaHockeyNow YouTube channel so if you want to hear from Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Reinhart and Andrew Brunette, check it out.

The FHN Panthers Postgame with Colby is also up on the channel.

If you like what you see on the YouTube channel, please subscribe!

THUNDERDOME

The Lightning are very familiar with the Eastern Conference finals and it is right on the doorstep to another trip.

— With Andrei Vasilevskiy in net, no Tampa Bay fan has to worry.

— The Lightning are very good at the business of winning.

— Erik Cernak came up big for the Lightning on Sunday..

— The will of the Lightning is steamrolling the skill of the Panthers.

AROUND THE NHL

Old pal Steven Kampfer will be back in North America next season as he signs a two-way deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

The former Panthers defenseman had been playing in the KHL until the Russian invasion shut things down — and he went to the Olympics with Team USA.

— Turk was fired up after the Rangers’ win on Sunday…

— Connor McDavid gets compared to the Great One. The way he is playing, it’s applicable.

— The Calgary Flames got rolled — literally and figuratively — as Evander Kane had a hat trick and Connor McDavid had himself a night.

— The police have been contacted after Nazem Kadri reportedly was getting some death threats after the Jordan Binnington incident(s).

— What does the Pittsburgh Penguins salary cap look like moving forward?

— Taking a look back at the comeback season for Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov. Florida certainly noticed him.

— Could former Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness be in the mix with the Vegas Golden Knights?

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TBL leads 3-0)

Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

TV/Streaming: TNT

TNT Postgame: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING