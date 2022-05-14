Game 6: Florida Panthers Ekblad, Chiarot leave in first period

The Florida Panthers ended the first period down two big defensive pieces as both Aaron Ekblad and Ben Chiarot left the game with apparent injuries.

Ekblad was hurt on the first shift of the night after taking a big hit along the boards from Alex Ovechkin.

He appeared to hurt something in his right leg after landing awkwardly; he came back for a shift but returned to the training room.

Ekblad was seen in some discomfort stretching out on the bench leading one to surmise it is not structural. He was also spotted having his lower back massaged by assistant athletic trainer Tommy Alva while on the bench.

As for Chiarot, he was hit going into the corner by Garnet Hathaway. He was slow to his feet and appeared to limp toward the bench and into the room.

The Panthers did get Carter Verhaeghe back after he missed the morning skate.

Florida brought Ryan Lomberg into the lineup and placed him on the fourth line — and made Anthony Duclair a healthy scratch for Game 6.

UPDATE: Both players came out to start the second period with Chiarot having some words with Hathaway.

Florida used both players in the second period with Gus Forsling doing a lot of double duty.

In the second, Ekblad played nine shifts and averaged 53 seconds per trip out; Chiarot went eight for an average shift of 43 seconds. Forsling played 10 shifts — all of which came at 5-on-5.

Updates as they become available.

Ovechkin sets the tone with a big hit on Ekblad 💥 pic.twitter.com/TNxUVzgPv1 — Hockey Gambling Podcast (@HockeySGPN) May 13, 2022

