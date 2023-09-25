Florida Panthers Cap Busy Week with Preseason Doubleheader

CORAL SPRINGS — A very eventful week for the Florida Panthers comes to a close today as they play host to the Nashville Predators in a preseason doubleheader in Sunrise.

The two games — which are going to be at 2 and 6 p.m. — will be held at the site of some of that news.

On Tuesday, the team held a press conference where it officially announced the new name of the building would be Amerant Bank Arena.

The week started with the team’s charity golf tournament in Weston on Monday, the arena announcement on Tuesday and then players reported to training camp on Wednesday with some tough on-ice workouts on Thursday.

Breathe.

As always, your friends at Florida Hockey Now were there to keep you updated by chronicling everything that is going down in Pantherland.

It has been a busy week.

It’s Hockey Season!

For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers,

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now

The Panthers will be taking Tuesday off, but we’ll have at least two stories that day so don’t worry about missing anything.

Here are just some of the biggest stories from the past week:

— Florida coach Paul Maurice took the loss to Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final pretty hard. Understandable. And he was not alone. It was a rough way to end things. But getting back to work has helped him get back in the swing of things.

— The Panthers will be without Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour for a bit — but Matthew Tkachuk was healthy and ready to go when camp opened.

— The Panthers have done pretty well with bringing in players with something to prove the past few seasons. Mike Reilly is not happy with the way things went down with the Boston Bruins and that may pay off for Florida.

— Ryan Lomberg missed the first day of training camp. Does the birth of his daughter count as a good excuse? Yes. Yes it does.

— He may not have been the biggest name, but Niko Mikkola was Florida’s biggest offseason defensive investment. They’ve been impressed with him thus far.

— Josh Mahura was one of the better stories on the Panthers last season. But he is taking nothing for granted.

— It is as if he never left: Patric Hornqvist is back with the Panthers.

FHN YOUTUBE CHANNEL

With the return of the Panthers means a lot of new video up on the FHN YouTube Channel of which you can click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

There is four days of Maurice talking following practice not to mention comments from players such as Tkachuk, Sasha Barkov, Sergei Bobrovsky, Sam Reinhart and many, many more.

Check it out!

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

PRESEASON DOUBLEHEADER VS. NASHVILLE

LOOKING AHEAD FOR THE PANTHERS