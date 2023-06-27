Florida Panthers Reveal 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

The reigning Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers are set to kick off the 2022-23 regular season against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 12.

Florida will start the season with a three-game road trip in Minnesota, Winnipeg (Oct. 14) and New Jersey (Oct. 16) before returning to Sunrise on Oct. 19.

The Panthers will play their home opener — and unveil their Eastern Conference Championship banner —against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who they ousted in the second round during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

That game will start a four-game homestand to kick off a season-long celebration of their 30th anniversary. The Vancouver Canucks (Oct. 21), San Jose Sharks (Oct. 24) and the Seattle Kraken (Oct. 28) will come to town following the home opener.

The Vegas Golden Knights will come to town for a Stanley Cup Final rematch on Dec. 23 in a 3 p.m. matinee.

Florida will host the Chicago Blackhawks and presumable No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard on Nov. 12 in a 1 p.m. matinee. The other two matinee games are against the Anaheim Ducks (Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.) and the Detroit Red Wings (March 30 at 12:30 p.m.).

The longest road stretch of the Panthers’ season will kick off on Dec. 10 when they head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. They will head west and take on the Kraken (Dec. 12), Vancouver Canucks (Dec. 14), Edmonton Oilers (Dec. 16) and Calgary Flames (Dec. 18).

Florida’s annual winter match-ups with the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens in Sunrise will take place on back-to-back days on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

They will also play at home the nights before and after Thanksgiving. The Boston Bruins will come to town on Nov. 22 while the Jets will pay a visit on Black Friday.

Full schedule:

