Florida Panthers Cap Miami’s ‘Black Friday’ Sports Marathon

Although Black Friday is known for hitting up the malls and various big box stores in a fight to find the best deals, this one will be known as one of the best sports days in South Florida’s storied history.

Today, three of South Florida’s professional teams will be in action as the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Florida Panthers all play — not to mention the Hurricanes and Owls.

The Marlins are off until pitchers and catchers report in February.

The marathon begins with the FAU men’s basketball team at 11, then the Miami Hurricanes’ football team kicks off in their final regular season game against host Boston College at noon on ABC.

The Dolphins come next in New York against the Jets in the NFL’s first Black Friday game at 3 p.m.

That game will be streamed nationally on Amazon Prime but broadcast locally on CBS-4.

At 7:30, the Miami Heat welcome the New York Knicks to town in a game broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports Sun.

The Panthers cap the day off when they drop the puck around 8 p.m. against the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

“This is so cool,” Florida forward Ryan Lomberg said. “I think football, baseball and basketball have kind of had the spotlight for a long time in South Florida, but it is cool that because of the success we have had over the past few years, we’re starting to gain some traction in the market. We’re in the fans’ minds when there are other things going on.’’

Matthew Tkachuk is a big football fan and said he plans to turn on the television — following his pregame nap.

Hey, as much as he wants to watch the Hurricanes and Dolphins, you cannot mess with pregame ritual.

As Paul Maurice liked to joke during the playoffs when the Heat and Panthers were alternating days in their run to their respective Finals, it is a good time to own a sports bar in South Florida.

“I love everything about this,” Tkachuk said. “If you live in South Florida, this has to be your favorite day of the year. Get your shopping done early in the morning, watch some football, some basketball and then some hockey.

“That is awesome.”

PANTHERS ON DECK

WINNIPEG JETS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS