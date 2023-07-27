Florida Panthers to Celebrate 30 Years of the NHL in South Florida

When the Florida Panthers drop the puck on their new season in Minnesota, it will have been just over 30 years since they first did so at old Chicago Stadium against the Blackhawks back on Oct. 6, 1993.

While the Panthers will not celebrate their 30th anniversary season by rolling out throwback jerseys like the Marlins have, they do plan to celebrate their milestone throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled its 30th anniversary logo and announced some of their plans for celebrating the start of hockey in South Florida all those years ago.

The 30th anniversary logo harkens back to the team’s original ‘leaping cat’ logo, one the Panthers moved away from during their big redesign in 2016 — but a logo which had been updated.

This new cat logo brings back the ‘broken stick’ from one of their original secondary logos — mixing a little new with the old.

The 30th anniversary logo will be featured prominently at center ice in Sunrise throughout the season.

Right now, the team has no plans to add a commemorative patch to their jerseys due to the busy look it would create what with an advertising space on the right side of the jersey and leadership letters — the ‘A’ and ‘C’ — on the left.

Looking to the past, building for the future. Cheers to 30 years! pic.twitter.com/pLEIgrj2km — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 26, 2023

Although the team has a number of plans to bring back former players, coaches and personalities which were part of the Panthers throughout these past seasons, nothing has been finalized as of yet.

What we do know is that the team will have three separate nights to honor the franchise’s first three decades.

On Jan. 11 when the Los Angeles Kings come to Sunrise, the Panthers will celebrate the 1990s; March 7 (Philadelphia Flyers) will welcome in the 2000s and March 28 (Islanders) will recall the 2010s through the present era.

The first wave of merchandise featuring the special logo is available at FLATeamShop.com with more to come throughout the season.

