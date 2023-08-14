Wanna Bet? Florida Panthers Getting Good Betting Odds

The Florida Panthers are now two months removed from playing the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final — and Las Vegas is giving them good betting odds in case you wanted to put a few bucks on them returning to the NHL’s biggest stage.

Based on the latest odds from betonline.ag, the Panthers are not one of the top favorites to win the Eastern Conference title much less the whole enchilada.

According to their hockey futures, the Carolina Hurricanes — the team coach Rod Brind’Amour says were not swept by the Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals — are the betting favorites to win the East this season at +500.

New Jersey is right behind at +525.

The Panthers?

Florida is No. 6 behind Carolina, Jersey, Toronto, the Rangers and Boston (three of those teams it beat this past postseason) at +900 to win the conference.

When it comes to the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche are the current betting favorite after winning the title in 2022.

The Avalanche are +800 with the Hurricanes right behind at +825.

The Golden Knights are fifth at +1000 to repeat as Cup champs with the Panthers down a bit at No. 11 with odds at +1800.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are bigger underdogs to win the East (+1000) than the Panthers — yet have lower odds to win the big prize at +1400.

Similar odds can be found at DraftKings where the Panthers are +850 to win the East and +1600 to bring the Cup to South Florida for the first time.

When it comes to individual awards, Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk has the fourth-highest odds to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP at +1200 — with Connor McDavid the heavy favorite at +100.

