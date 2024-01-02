Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Go Back to Bobrovsky against Coyotes
After giving him the night off Saturday, Sergei Bobrovsky will be back in net tonight when the Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes.
Anthony Stolarz got the win Saturday against the Canadiens with 18 saves.
Bobrovsky (17-9-1) has won four of his past five starts at the Panthers go into tonight’s game at Arizona State University riding a four-game winning streak.
In Bobrovsky’s four wins, he has given up just eight goals.
Florida coach Paul Maurice told reporters in Tempe that the Panthers would roll with the same lineup they have gone with the past few games meaning Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz and Jonah Gadjovich will remain the healthy scratches.
Defenseman Niko Mikkola did not practice Monday in Fort Lauderdale but was on the ice for morning skate in Arizona.
The starting goalies will be Bobrovsky against Karel Vejmelka (6-7-2).
Arizona has won its past two games and eight of nine at home.
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ ARIZONA COYOTES
- When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.
- Where: Mullett Arena at Arizona State University, Tempe
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-165); Puck line (-1.5, +145); Over/Under 5.5 (-135/+110)
- Season Series — At Arizona: Tuesday. At Florida: Jan. 24.
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Arizona leads 20-17-2, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (22-12-2) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 21 Nick Cousins
94 Ryan Lomberg //82 Kevin Stenlund // 67 Will Lockwood
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich
PROJECTED ARIZONA COYOTES (19-14-2) LINES
9 Clayton Keller // 15 Alex Kerfoot // 8 Nick Schmaltz
63 Matias Maccelli // 17 Nick Bjugstad // 67 Lawson Crouse
53 Michael Carcone // 22 Jack McBain // 12 Zach Sanford
16 Jason Zucker // 92 Logan Cooley // 38 Liam O’Brien
50 Sean Durzi // 5 Michael Kesselring
90 J.J. Moser // 24 Matt Dumba
4 Juuso Valimaki // 51 Troy Stecher
70 Karel Vejmelka
39 Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown, Travis Dermott
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Is the whole point of putting baseball stadiums behind your game preview graphics so you could slip in a Cleveland Guardians logo at their Spring Training home?