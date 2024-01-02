Florida Panthers Go Back to Bobrovsky against Coyotes

After giving him the night off Saturday, Sergei Bobrovsky will be back in net tonight when the Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes.

Anthony Stolarz got the win Saturday against the Canadiens with 18 saves.

Bobrovsky (17-9-1) has won four of his past five starts at the Panthers go into tonight’s game at Arizona State University riding a four-game winning streak.

In Bobrovsky’s four wins, he has given up just eight goals.

Florida coach Paul Maurice told reporters in Tempe that the Panthers would roll with the same lineup they have gone with the past few games meaning Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz and Jonah Gadjovich will remain the healthy scratches.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola did not practice Monday in Fort Lauderdale but was on the ice for morning skate in Arizona.

The starting goalies will be Bobrovsky against Karel Vejmelka (6-7-2).

Arizona has won its past two games and eight of nine at home.

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ ARIZONA COYOTES

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena at Arizona State University, Tempe

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app

SiriusXM 932, NHL app Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-165); Puck line (-1.5, +145); Over/Under 5.5 (-135/+110)

Money Line (-165); Puck line (-1.5, +145); Over/Under 5.5 (-135/+110) Season Series — At Arizona: Tuesday. At Florida: Jan. 24.

Tuesday. Jan. 24. Last Season: Tied 1-1

Tied 1-1 All-time Regular Season Series: Arizona leads 20-17-2, 3 ties

Arizona leads 20-17-2, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (22-12-2) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 21 Nick Cousins

94 Ryan Lomberg //82 Kevin Stenlund // 67 Will Lockwood

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich

PROJECTED ARIZONA COYOTES (19-14-2) LINES

9 Clayton Keller // 15 Alex Kerfoot // 8 Nick Schmaltz

63 Matias Maccelli // 17 Nick Bjugstad // 67 Lawson Crouse

53 Michael Carcone // 22 Jack McBain // 12 Zach Sanford

16 Jason Zucker // 92 Logan Cooley // 38 Liam O’Brien

50 Sean Durzi // 5 Michael Kesselring

90 J.J. Moser // 24 Matt Dumba

4 Juuso Valimaki // 51 Troy Stecher

70 Karel Vejmelka

39 Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Travis Dermott

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)