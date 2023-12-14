FHN+
Florida Panthers Have A Depth Problem When It Comes to Scoring
Whether their record shows it or not, the Florida Panthers have had a severe depth-scoring problem.
Of Florida’s 85 goals scored this season, 46 have come from four players who have rotated in and out of the Panthers’ first line.
Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart, the two constants on that line, have 27.
The other 39? 14 are from defensemen, nine were from the fourth line and the other 16 are divided up between the middle two forward lines.
Matthew Tkachuk, a 40-goal scorer in his past two seasons, is part of it.
Get FHN in your inbox!
FHN on Facebook
Florida Panthers2 hours ago
The Day Vancouver Traded Roberto Luongo Back to Florida
FHN+4 hours ago
Ekman-Larsson Returns to Vancouver with ‘No Hard Feelings’
FHN+6 hours ago
Florida Panthers Have A Depth Problem When It Comes to Scoring
FHN+1 day ago
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Gets Special Visit by Friends, Fans from Sweden
Florida Panthers6 days ago
Yinz Good? Florida Panthers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Florida Panthers6 days ago
Sasha Barkov Highlights Big Night for Finnish Hockey in Florida
Florida Panthers5 days ago
Patric Hornqvist: Builder of Florida Panthers Culture
Florida Panthers3 days ago
Erik Gudbranson to Have Hearing After Taking Down Nick Cousins
2023 Stanley Cup Final6 months ago
WATCH: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Pregame, Game 3
Florida Panthers GameDay11 months ago
WATCH: Postgame Reaction from the Florida Panthers In Buffalo
Florida Panthers1 year ago
WATCH: Huberdeau, Weegar Return to face Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers GameDay1 year ago