Florida Panthers Have A Depth Problem When It Comes to Scoring

Whether their record shows it or not, the Florida Panthers have had a severe depth-scoring problem.

Of Florida’s 85 goals scored this season, 46 have come from four players who have rotated in and out of the Panthers’ first line.

Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart, the two constants on that line, have 27.

The other 39? 14 are from defensemen, nine were from the fourth line and the other 16 are divided up between the middle two forward lines.

Matthew Tkachuk, a 40-goal scorer in his past two seasons, is part of it.