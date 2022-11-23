FHN Today: Florida Panthers Getting Thanksgiving Home Cooking

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were hoping to get some wins on their most recent five-game homestand yet won just two.

After losing Sunday night in Columbus, the Panthers are back in town — with a chance to win a couple games before heading out on a five-game road trip to western Canada and Seattle.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins are in Sunrise for the pre-Thanksgiving game with St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Florida is looking to start seeing some of the success it found at home last season.

The Panthers set the franchise record for home wins last year, but are just 5-2-2 in this one.

Boston comes into the game with the NHL’s top record — but its two losses this season have come on the road.

The Panthers, certainly, would like to hand the Bruins their third road loss tonight.

Eric Staal has been a high-end scorer for much of his NHL career. But now with the Florida Panthers, he has adjusted his game and become a highly-counted on penalty killer and fourth-line center.

— The FHN Panthers Mailbag is back!

Ask your questions in the comment section here or on the story by 6 p.m. on Thursday and I will answer them in a story published Friday morning.

— The Panthers were back at practice on Tuesday and we have video from Paul Maurice and Sam Reinhart on FHN YouTube Channel.

Check them out RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and then surf at your leisure.

BOSTON BRUINS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS