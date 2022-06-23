FHN Today: Florida Panthers will introduce Paul Maurice at 10 a.m.

In case you had not heard, the Florida Panthers have a new head coach and his name is Paul Maurice.

Based on what we have seen on social media since news broke Wednesday morning, y’all heard just fine.

Maurice will be formally introduced as the 17th coach in Panthers’ history today at 10 a.m.

The Panthers will hold at for-now-FLA Live Arena and it will be live-streamed both on the Panthers’ Twitter page as well as the Facebook page for Bally Sports Florida.

PANTHERLAND

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito said he was not going to rush anything when it came to determining if Andrew Brunette would get the coaching job fulltime — and did a thorough deep dive in the month following the end of the season.

Now, Maurice is the new coach of the Panthers.

— The Panthers made the announcement official on Wednesday night after news broke earlier in the morning.

— A couple of days ago it was reported the Panthers had been talking to Finnish national coach Jukka Jalonen. They were not.

— If the Panthers were to trade Sergei Bobrovsky, is Spencer Knight ready to take over as the team’s starter?

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Nazem Kadri was back in the Colorado Avalanche lineup and was the hero as Colorado is now on the brink of winning the Stanley Cup after beating the Lightning in overtime.

— The Avalanche is coming home for Game 5 with the opportunity to make history.

— Did Colorado have six players on the ice for that winning goal? It sure looked like it. Jon Cooper expressed his disappointment and NHL off-ice officials listed six skaters from the Avs on the box score following the game-winner.

— The Lightning got the first goal Wednesday when Darcy Kuemper lost his mask. Here is why the refs allowed it.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW & MORE

Speaking of the Winnipeg Jets, center Pierre-Luc Dubois has told them he plans on testing free agency when that time comes in 2024.

After sending Patrik Laine to Columbus in 2021, the Jets would certainly like to keep PLD.

— You saw how I voted for NHL awards, here is who Wayne Gretzky went with.

— Could the Panthers’ moves — including the ones to come — benefit the Montreal Canadiens?

— Big news for all the Pittsburgh fans out there. We know you’re out there, I run into you all the time.

— Could the Washington Capitals bring Evgeni Malkin to town?

— The New York Islanders have needs and here is where they may start.

— Moritz Seider was the right choice for the Calder Trophy.

— John Tortorella talks about the kind of players he wants on the Philadelphia Flyers.