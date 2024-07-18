Florida Panthers Look for Talent Any Place They Can

FORT LAUDERDALE — With top draft picks low in stock, the Florida Panthers have had to find new places for talent.

They have gone to the Czech Extraliga for some, and, the Panthers have also looked at college players who either slipped through the cracks — or just got better with age.

Florida hopes forward Ben Steeves turns out to be quite the find.

Steeves, 22, played in the USHL until signing on with the University of Minnesota-Duluth two years ago.

After scoring 39 goals in his final year with the Sioux City Musketeers, Steeves scored 21 goals in 35 games for the Bulldogs which ranked second-most among all college freshmen.

Last season, he scored 24.

When it came time to talk to teams, Steeves remembered how well he had been treated and welcomed in by the Panthers during his time at development camp before going off to college.

The Panthers have made it their mission to treat every player at their development camps as part of the organization — whether they were a first-round draft pick, or an undrafted player trying to make his mark somewhere.

It is a two-way street. The Panthers are looking at the player, while the player checks out the organization.

“Getting your name on the radar,’’ Steeves said. “You come in, work hard and show the staff that you’re a hard worker. Maybe, down the line, you could have a chance of signing with a team.”

Steeves did indeed sign with the Panthers out of UMD.

He joined the Charlotte Checkers and scored a goal with an assist in eight games, something which gave him a different perspective when he attended development camp with the Panthers last week than the one two years ago.

“That was a fun experience,” Steeves said. “Charlotte is an awesome place, and that is an awesome group. I have heard of guys going to different AHL teams having a tough experience in not being welcomed on a team. But they all welcomed me in. It was fun to get a lot of games in, show what I could do. It was a good experience, getting used to the pro level.”

The Checkers are going to have a few positions open this season, and Steeves looks like a candidate to get a lot of playing time.

He will be back with the Panthers for their rookie tournament which will be held in Nashville this year, then given a shot at the big squad in training camp.

Steeves has a big couple of weeks ahead as he gears up for his first pro camp.

“I will be working on getting physically ready and being able to play with bigger guys,” Steeves said. “I noticed the jump from college to AHL, it’s just a lot bigger. I can handle the execution, but just staying strong in the puck, being confident with possession is huge. … I’m ready to get after it, excited for the rest of the summer.’’

