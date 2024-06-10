Florida Panthers Morning Skate: Going for 2-0 Lead

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were back on the ice Monday morning as they prepped for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Florida will try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Game 2 is in Sunrise with puck drop around 8:25.

Paul Maurice did not talk about his lineup but Florida ran the same lines today as they did the past few games — so no changes.

Edmonton may have at least one change on its blueline.

Maurice, as usual, spoke on a variety of subjects Monday and was preceded on the Cup Final podium by Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett.

More before Game 2 later this afternoon.

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 2

Florida leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0