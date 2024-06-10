2024 Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers Morning Skate: Going for 2-0 Lead
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were back on the ice Monday morning as they prepped for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.
Florida will try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
Game 2 is in Sunrise with puck drop around 8:25.
Paul Maurice did not talk about his lineup but Florida ran the same lines today as they did the past few games — so no changes.
Edmonton may have at least one change on its blueline.
Maurice, as usual, spoke on a variety of subjects Monday and was preceded on the Cup Final podium by Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 2
Florida leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, Monday; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday; Game 4:Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting